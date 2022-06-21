bc07474f-7df1-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 18 St. John's (Washington, D.C.)

Head coach: Pat Ward | Record: 14-2, third season

2021 record: 11-0 | National ranking: No. 19

Last five years: 39-10 | State championships: 12 (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1989, 2017, 2021)

Players to watch

DB Collin Gill

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 200

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DE David Ojiegbe

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 235

Status: Committed to Clemson | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Zahbari Sandy

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 205

Status: Committed to South Carolina | Class: Senior (2023)

OL Jordan Seaton

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 295

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

WR Sean Williams

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

