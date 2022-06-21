No. 18 St. John's (Washington, D.C.)
Head coach: Pat Ward | Record: 14-2, third season
2021 record: 11-0 | National ranking: No. 19
Last five years: 39-10 | State championships: 12 (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1989, 2017, 2021)
Players to watch
DB Collin Gill
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 200
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
DE David Ojiegbe
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 235
Status: Committed to Clemson | Class: Senior (2023)
DB Zahbari Sandy
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 205
Status: Committed to South Carolina | Class: Senior (2023)
OL Jordan Seaton
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 295
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
WR Sean Williams
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 27 — at No. ...
