2020 World Series odds, MLB picks, predictions: Computer model fading White Sox
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.
The Washington Nationals are eager to defend their World Series title, but the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily halted the 2020 MLB season. And while the MLB and MLBPA have agreed to parameters for when they can safely restart the league, we still don't know when, or if, those criteria will be met. Nevertheless, sportsbooks are still listing 2020 World Series odds and updating their 2020 MLB futures.
The Mets were hoping to ride an elite pitching staff to World Series contention in 2020, but they already suffered an enormous loss after Noah Syndergaard was forced to undergo Tommy John Surgery. But with Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Steven Matz, Rick Porcello, and Michael Wacha, the Mets still have a strong rotation. As a result, New York is listed at +1700 (risk $100 to win $1700) to win the World Series in the latest 2020 MLB odds. Before locking in any 2020 World Series picks, you need to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.
Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the latest MLB futures odds and released its MLB picks to win the World Series 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.
Top 2020 World Series predictions
SportsLine's model says the Chicago White Sox are significantly overvalued at +2500 in the World Series 2020 odds. Those odds imply that the White Sox have a 3.85 percent chance of winning the title, but the South-Siders only do so in 0.3 percent of SportsLine's 10,000 simulations.
The White Sox have an established young core of Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Lucas Giolito, while they're hoping that Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez and Eloy Jimenez will be able to make the leap into stardom in 2020. They're also looking for rookies like Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal to make an impact and signed Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and Steve Cishek in an aggressive free agency.
However, the fact remains that the White Sox only own 72 games last season and are chasing a Twins squad that won 101 games last season and added Kenta Maeda to their starting rotation. The White Sox should take a step forward and appear to be positioned well to contend long-term, but they're not a value play at +2500 to win the World Series.
How to make 2020 World Series picks
The model also has found better values, including one that's a major long shot. You can only get these picks at SportsLine.
So who wins the World Series 2020? And what long shot could stun the baseball world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the 2020 World Series, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors last season, and find out.
2020 World Series odds (via William Hill)
Los Angeles Dodgers +300
New York Yankees +300
Houston Astros +900
Minnesota Twins +1500
Atlanta Braves +1700
New York Mets +1700
Los Angeles Angels +1800
Oakland Athletics +1800
Washington Nationals +1800
Chicago Cubs +2000
Cincinnati Reds +2000
Tampa Bay Rays +2200
Chicago White Sox +2500
Cleveland Indians +2800
St. Louis Cardinals +2800
Boston Red Sox +3000
Philadelphia Phillies +3500
Milwaukee Brewers +4500
Arizona Diamondbacks +5000
San Diego Padres +5000
Texas Rangers +12500
San Francisco Giants +15000
Toronto Blue Jays +25000
Colorado Rockies +30000
Seattle Mariners +30000
Kansas City Royals +40000
Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
Miami Marlins +75000
Baltimore Orioles +100000
Detroit Tigers +100000
