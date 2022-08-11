The Chicago Cubs (45-65) and Cincinnati Reds (44-66) collide in the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs have won two of their last three games, including a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Cincinnati was swept by the New York Mets in their previous series. Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago, while Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA) will get the start for Cincinnati.

First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is nine in the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game odds. Before making any Reds vs. Cubs picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Cubs vs. Reds money line: Cincinnati -115, Chicago -105



Cubs vs. Reds run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-210)



Cubs vs. Reds over-under: 9 runs

CIN: Reds are 5-2 in their last seven games versus left-handed starters



CHC: Under is 5-1 in Cubs' last six versus NL Central teams



Why you should back the Cubs

Left fielder Ian Happ is an all-around consistent playmaker for the Cubs. Happ has been a pure hitter with excellent hands and bat speed. He plays with tremendous instincts and patience. The 27-year-old is batting .276 with nine dingers and 47 RBIs. Happ is also tied for 11th in the league in doubles (29) and has logged an extra-base hit in two of his last three games.



Catcher Willson Contreras has been an offensive clog all season. Contreras is a strong hitter with sound pitch recognition skills and plate coverage. The three-time All-Star has displayed home run power and gap-producing ability. He's second on the team in home runs (16) and third in RBIs (44).

Why you should back the Reds

First baseman Joey Votto is a stellar hitter with superb awareness and bat control. Votto owns a steady eye at the plate and power to all parts of the field. The six-time All-Star has always been a strong run-producer and will be mic'd up in this contest. Votto has belted 11 home runs with 41 RBIs. In his last contest, he went 2-for-3 with a double and one run was driven in.

Shortstop Kyle Farmer maintains a strong throwing arm and reliable glove in the infield. Farmer has steady footwork, hands, and reaction time. The 31-year-old is able to consistently make contact and get on base. His batting average is currently .255 with six home runs and 51 RBIs. He's logged two-plus hits in back-to-back games.

