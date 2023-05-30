The Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday announced that they have signed veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks to a major-league contract. Hicks was recently designated for assignment and then released by the division-rival New York Yankees. The Orioles already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster, and Hicks fills that. Also on Tuesday, the Orioles placed outfielder Cedric Mullins on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin.

The 28-year-old Mullins this season has been one of the Orioles' most productive players. In 53 games this season, the former All-Star has a slash line of .263/.356/.479 (132 OPS+) with 23 extra-base hits, 13 stolen bases, and plus fielding in center. Mullins' injury prompted the Orioles to add Hicks to the fold. It's not yet certain how long Mullins will be sidelined.

As for Hicks, the 33-year-old switch-hitter struggled badly this season prior to the Yankees' decision to cut him loose. In 28 games for the Yankees, Hicks slashed .188/.263/.261 with one home run.

Hicks' batted-ball measurements this season are even worse than his surface-level production, and the fact he hasn't been an asset at the plate since the abbreviated 2020 season doesn't give much hope for any kind of sustainable rebound at the plate. Hicks is still owed more than $27 million on his contract. The Orioles will be required to pay only the league minimum toward that remaining balance, and the Yankees must cover the rest.

The Orioles enter their Tuesday night home game against the Guardians with a 34-20 record and in second place in the tough American League East.