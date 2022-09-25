New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will try once again to deliver his 61st home run on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox. Judge recently became the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 60 home runs in a single season. He's one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League and franchise record. Maris nhomered 61 times for the 1961 Yankees.

Judge came close to launching his 61st home run Thursday night, but his deep fly ball was caught at the warning track. He's had to settle for two doubles and four walks since.

Here's how you can tune in to watch Judge chase history:

Yankees vs. Red Sox streaming info

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: ESPN

MLB home run leaderboards

Judge enters Sunday's game tied for eighth on the single-season MLB home run list and tied for second on the American League single-season home run list. Take a look:

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T8. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Most single-season home runs, American League

1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T2. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T2. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

Scouting report

The Red Sox are set to start Brayan Bello, a 23-year-old right-hander making his 12th career big-league appearance. In his first 11 outings, he's amassed a 4.75 ERA (88 ERA+) and a 2.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's been particularly effective in avoiding the long ball, as he's surrendered just one in his first 47 innings pitched.

Bello throws four pitches more than 10 percent of the time versus right-handed batters: a pair of 96-mph fastballs, a slider, and a changeup. His willingness to throw his changeup versus right-handed batters, a rarity among righty pitchers, has been fruitful: batters have hit .150 against the pitch and have whiffed on 47 percent of their swings.

Bello has faced Judge three times: Judge has one single and one walk.