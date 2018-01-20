ACTUAL BASEBALL HIGHLIGHT: Juan Francisco flips a bat into orbit in winter ball
Francisco leads the Dominican Winter League with seven home runs
Grapefruit League and Cactus League games are about a month away, but down in the Caribbean, meaningful baseball is being played. Winter ball is well underway in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.
Former Reds, Braves, and Blue Jays third baseman Juan Francisco hasn't played in the big leagues since 2014 -- he spent 2015-17 in Triple-A, Japan, and Mexico -- but down in the Dominican Winter League, he is currently the league leader with seven home runs in 34 games.
On Thursday, Francisco walloped a grand slam for the Tigres del Licey and he unleashed one of the more impressive bat flips we've seen in quite some time. To the very necessary mid-January baseball highlight:
"SEÑOOOORES🤤" 1,2,3,4 Gran Slam para Juan Francisco @tigresdellicey. Cortesía de @afpsiembrapic.twitter.com/BU2NA0NkyW— LIDOM (@LIDOMRD) January 19, 2018
Francisco admired the heck out of his majestic grand slam, then damn near flipped his bat out of the stadium. Or at least it looks that way from one angle:
Please hurry back, baseball. I miss you and dingers and bat flips.
-
Hall of Fame cases: Thome should get in
Thome deserves enshrinement and here's why the case against him does not hold up
-
Rumors: Twins still after top starters
The Twins have already fortified the bullpen with Addison Reed, and now they want to address...
-
Rumors: Indians, O's talk Machado trade
The Orioles likely want pitching, and the Indians have plenty of it
-
Halladay autopsy reveals morphine
Halladay died in a November plane crash off the coast of Florida
-
Cardinals trade Grichuk to Blue Jays
The power-hitting outfielder is headed to Toronto
-
Report: Red Sox offer $125M to Martinez
Martinez could add some power to a Boston lineup void of it
Add a Comment