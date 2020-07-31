Watch Now: Highlights: Mariners at Angels ( 2:07 )

The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Mike Trout, who is widely (and rightly) considered to be the best player in baseball, on the paternity list on Thursday evening, the team announced on Twitter. Trout's wife Jessica is expected to give birth to the couple's first child at some point over the coming days.

Jessica's pregnancy was on Trout's mind throughout the pandemic pause. He pushed back against the bubble concept because of the logistical complications that would come with being with her during labor.

"My wife is pregnant, what am I going to do when she goes into labor -- am I going to have to quarantine for two weeks after I come back?" he asked. "Obviously I can't miss the birth of our first child."

Even after Trout reported to summer camp, he wasn't certain that he would play this season.

"Honestly, I still don't feel comfortable with the baby coming,'' he said, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "There's a lot of things on my mind. I'm trying to be the safest and most cautious to get through the season. It's going to be tough.''

Trout, obviously, has since agreed to play the entire 60-game campaign, provided the global pandemic allows for it.

Trout, who will turn 29 on August 7, hit .292/.357/.458 in the Angels' first six games. The Angels were 2-4 in those games. They're slated to wrap up their three-game series versus the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night before hosting the Houston Astros for three. The Angels recalled right-handed reliever Kyle Keller from their alternate site roster in a corresponding move.

Every player receives three days of paternity leave, per Major League Baseball's rules.