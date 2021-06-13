The Los Angeles Angels rallied from behind on Saturday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks to extend their winning streak to five consecutive games. The Angels, who have won eight of their last 10 games, are now back at .500 (32-32) for the first time since May 2, when they were 13-13 on the year.

The Angels trailed the Diamondbacks by a 5-0 score after three innings, and were down by a 6-5 margin entering the ninth inning. Los Angeles' hitters jumped all over D-Backs reliever Joakim Soria, however, catapulting them into the lead. Take a look at the play log:

Jared Walsh doubled to left center;

Max Stassi singled to shallow left; Walsh advanced to third;

Anthony Rendon hit a sacrifice fly; Walsh scored to tie the game;

José Iglesias doubled to center; Stassi scored to take a one-run lead;

Taylor Ward doubled to left; Iglesias scored to expand the lead to two.

The Angels held onto the lead in the bottom of the ninth, though closer Raisel Iglesias did yield a solo home run to Arizona second baseman Josh Rojas. It was Rojas's second home run of the game and his ninth on the season.

The Angels will enter Sunday six games back in the American League West, and 4 ½ games back in their pursuit of a wild card spot. The Angels are seeking their first playoff appearance 2014, when they were swept in the AL Divisional Series by the Kansas City Royals.

It's worth noting that the Angels' recent hot play has occurred without Mike Trout, widely considered to be the best player in baseball. Trout has been sidelined by a calf injury since May 17, with the Angels posting a 14-9 mark since he was placed on the injured list.