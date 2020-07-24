The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Thursday that scout Johan Maya died from COVID-19. Maya, 40, worked and lived in the Dominican Republic.

Here's the Diamondbacks' statement:

"We were devastated to learn of the passing of our colleague and scout, Johan Maya. Johan was a great person, a family guy and true baseball man who started his career as a professional player and went on to coaching before becoming a scout and joining the D-Backs in 2019 after 15 years in the Astros organization. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Edulig, and children, in addition to his family and friends in both the Dominican Republic, where he worked, and in his native Venezuela. His loyal friendship will be missed.

Maya played in two seasons (1999-2000) as a minor-league infielder with the Houston Astros organization before transitioning into coaching and scouting roles.

Tampa Bay Rays third-base coach Rodney Linares, himself a former coach with the Astros organization, was among those who paid tribute to Maya on social media. "My Venezuelan brother that Baseball gave me lost the fight against Covid," his tweet read. "It is with tears in my eyes that I ask you to take care of yourselves this is not a game. Johan brother Rest in Peace. To all your Family my most sincere condolences how much does your departure hurt bro."

Linares later tweeted two follow-ups: first, thanking everyone who had tried to help out Maya, and then later requesting that everyone wear a mask as a means of reducing the transmission of the novel coronavirus.