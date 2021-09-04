A scary scene unfolded Friday night in Toronto when Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hit Athletics outfielder Starling Marte in the head with a fastball.

That was 92.1 mph to the temple area. It appears that it got the helmet, at least.

As noted on the broadcast, the A's were collectively pretty upset with Manoah. Though the pitch was surely unintentional, it was the second batter in a row hit, as Josh Harrison was hit on the previous pitch. And with this one being to the head, it's understandable to be angry at the pitcher. If you want to try and go inside, you have to have better command than to miss at a player's head.

Marte initially stayed in the game and even showed off his blazing wheels in scoring on a Matt Olson double.

Marte didn't go back out to the field, though. He was replaced in center field with Skye Bolt for the bottom of the fifth inning. The A's have yet to announce anything about his status, but he's likely in concussion protocol.

Marte, 32, has been having a huge year, particularly after the A's acquired him on July 28. In his 31 games with the A's heading into Friday, Marte was hitting .343/.378/.485 (139 OPS+) with 10 doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs and 20 steals in 20 tries. Overall, he leads the majors with 42 stolen bases. He's already been worth 1.6 WAR with the A's.

Obviously, the most important thing here is Marte's well being as a person. Let's hope for the best.

On the field, though, he'd be a huge loss to the A's if he had to miss any time. They entered Friday two games out of the second AL wild card and 4 1/2 games back of the Astros in the AL West.