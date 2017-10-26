Astros vs. Dodgers 2017 World Series: Maybin steals base, wins America free tacos
Taco Bell will have to pay up with free tacos
Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was a classic for myriad reasons (GameTracker). One of those reasons was not America winning free tacos via stolen base, but, hey, that happened, too.
Taco Bell's annual "steal a base, win free tacos" World Series promotion was completed in the 11th inning, when Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin swiped second off Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. It looked a little something like this:
Taco Bell will now give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1, between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.
Thank Cameron Maybin for that, America. Then thank yourself for taking advantage of the opportunity to grab some free grub.
