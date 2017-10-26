Astros vs. Dodgers 2017 World Series: Maybin steals base, wins America free tacos

Taco Bell will have to pay up with free tacos

Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was a classic for myriad reasons (GameTracker). One of those reasons was not America winning free tacos via stolen base, but, hey, that happened, too.

Taco Bell's annual "steal a base, win free tacos" World Series promotion was completed in the 11th inning, when Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin swiped second off Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. It looked a little something like this:

Taco Bell will now give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1, between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. 

Thank Cameron Maybin for that, America. Then thank yourself for taking advantage of the opportunity to grab some free grub. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Astros ALCS Champs Gear