Astros vs. Dodgers 2017 World Series: Maybin steals base, wins America free tacos

Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers was a classic for myriad reasons (GameTracker). One of those reasons was not America winning free tacos via stolen base, but, hey, that happened, too.

Taco Bell's annual "steal a base, win free tacos" World Series promotion was completed in the 11th inning, when Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin swiped second off Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. It looked a little something like this:

Taco Bell will now give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1, between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

There it is! Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/x3MtZhtkQR — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017

Thank Cameron Maybin for that, America. Then thank yourself for taking advantage of the opportunity to grab some free grub.