end 2nd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
4: Strike looking
82 mph Curveball
In between innings...
  • PITCHER
    -
  • BATTER
    -
  • 6J. Pederson
    4: 82 mph CurveballPederson struck out looking1-3
    3: 81 mph CurveballStrike looking1-2
    2: 97 mph FastballFoul1-1
    1: 96 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 5Y. Puig
    5: 97 mph FastballPuig popped out to first3-1
    4: 97 mph FastballBall3-1
    3: 98 mph FastballBall2-1
    2: 98 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 97 mph FastballStrike swinging0-1
  • 4C. Bellinger
    4: 82 mph CurveballBellinger struck out swinging1-3
    3: 96 mph FastballFoul1-2
    2: 96 mph FastballStrike swinging1-1
    1: 96 mph FastballBall1-0
No runs scored
LAST OUT
DUE UPTOP 3RD
123456789RHE
AstrosHOU0-1
00-------000
DodgersLAD1-0
00-------000
  • o7.5, LAD -101
  • Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
  • World SeriesGame 2LAD leads 1-0
HOUAstros
LADDodgers
Astros
Dodgers
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
G. Springer CF00000100.213.315.319.6341.0
A. Bregman 3B10000001.191.240.426.6660.0
J. Altuve 2B10000011.378.472.7111.183-0.5
C. Correa SS10000001.271.314.542.8550.0
Y. Gurriel 1B10000000.333.375.467.8420.0
B. McCann C10000010.139.244.194.438-0.5
M. Gonzalez LF10000010.146.222.195.417-0.5
J. Reddick RF00000000.182.234.182.4160.0
J. Verlander P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
G. Springer CF0
A. Bregman 3B1
J. Altuve 2B1
C. Correa SS1
Y. Gurriel 1B1
B. McCann C1
M. Gonzalez LF1
J. Reddick RF0
J. Verlander P0
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Taylor CF10000010.278.409.6391.048-0.5
    C. Seager SS10000010.333.474.467.940-0.5
    J. Turner 3B10000000.361.465.6941.1600.0
    C. Bellinger 1B10000010.250.286.450.736-0.5
    Y. Puig RF10000000.364.462.5761.0370.0
    J. Pederson LF10000010.167.167.333.500-0.5
    A. Barnes C00000000.269.367.423.7900.0
    C. Utley 2B00000000.000.250.000.2500.0
    R. Hill P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Taylor CF1
    C. Seager SS1
    J. Turner 3B1
    C. Bellinger 1B1
    Y. Puig RF1
    J. Pederson LF1
    A. Barnes C0
    C. Utley 2B0
    R. Hill P0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Verlander2.00000401.350.868.0
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Verlander2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Hill2.00001302.451.006.5
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Hill2.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Verlander 24-15
      • Batters Faced - J. Verlander 6
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Hill 30-18
      • Batters Faced - R. Hill 7
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      C. Beltran DH18031015.167.211.278.488
      J. Centeno C.000.000.000.000
      D. Fisher LF.000.000.000.000
      E. Gattis C20453145.250.360.500.860
      C. Maybin LF4110010.250.400.250.650
      BENCHAB
      C. Beltran DH18
      J. Centeno C
      D. Fisher LF
      E. Gattis C20
      C. Maybin LF4
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      C. Culberson SS12251003.417.385.7501.135
      A. Ethier LF8121113.250.333.625.958
      L. Forsythe 2B21663063.286.444.333.778
      Y. Grandal C5000032.000.375.000.375
      E. Hernandez CF15467332.400.5001.0671.567
      BENCHAB
      C. Culberson SS12
      A. Ethier LF8
      L. Forsythe 2B21
      Y. Grandal C5
      E. Hernandez CF15
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      C. Devenski RP0-004.09.00540251.75
      K. Giles RP0-126.07.50852371.83
      L. Gregerson RP0-002.20.00100130.75
      W. Harris RP0-002.04.50411112.50
      D. Keuchel SP2-2024.03.0020826281.08
      F. Liriano RP0-101.25.40211111.80
      L. McCullers SP0-0113.02.086315130.85
      C. McHugh SP0-004.00.00000130.25
      C. Morton SP1-1013.06.2315925141.54
      J. Musgrove RP0-002.210.13331011.13
      B. Peacock SP0-005.18.44952282.06
      BULLPENW-L
      C. Devenski RP0-0
      K. Giles RP0-1
      L. Gregerson RP0-0
      W. Harris RP0-0
      D. Keuchel SP2-2
      F. Liriano RP0-1
      L. McCullers SP0-0
      C. McHugh SP0-0
      C. Morton SP1-1
      J. Musgrove RP0-0
      B. Peacock SP0-0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      T. Cingrani RP0-002.00.00100010.50
      Y. Darvish SP2-0011.11.598221140.79
      J. Fields RP0-001.00.00100011.00
      K. Jansen RP1-049.00.002001130.33
      C. Kershaw SP3-0024.12.9615875270.82
      K. Maeda SP2-005.00.00000070.00
      B. McCarthy SP-0.00.000.00
      B. Morrow RP0-009.10.96311180.43
      R. Stripling RP0-001.00.00200012.00
      T. Watson RP0-003.15.40320020.90
      A. Wood SP0-104.25.79433070.86
      BULLPENW-L
      T. Cingrani RP0-0
      Y. Darvish SP2-0
      J. Fields RP0-0
      K. Jansen RP1-0
      C. Kershaw SP3-0
      K. Maeda SP2-0
      B. McCarthy SP-
      B. Morrow RP0-0
      R. Stripling RP0-0
      T. Watson RP0-0
      A. Wood SP0-1
      In between innings...
      123456789RHE
      AstrosHOU0-1
      		00-------000
      DodgersLAD1-0
      		00-------000
      • o7.5, LAD -101
      • Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
      • World SeriesGame 2LAD leads 1-0
          No runs scored
          • 2ND INNING
            Astros
            • R. Hill Pitching:
            • Y. Gurriel: Gurriel lined out to left
            • B. McCann: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McCann struck out swinging
            • M. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            Dodgers
            • J. Verlander Pitching:
            • C. Bellinger: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
            • Y. Puig: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Puig popped out to first
            • J. Pederson: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike looking, Pederson struck out looking
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            Astros
            • R. Hill Pitching:
            • G. Springer: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Springer walked
            • A. Bregman: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bregman fouled out to catcher
            • J. Altuve: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Altuve struck out swinging
            • C. Correa: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Correa flied out to right
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            Dodgers
            • J. Verlander Pitching:
            • C. Taylor: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
            • C. Seager: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Seager struck out swinging
            • J. Turner: Ball, Turner flied out to center
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          Astros hope to salvage split in L.A. behind Verlander

          STATS TSX
          5h ago • 3 min read

          LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers figured out a way to get through Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel, but now comes a matchup against a revived Justin Verlander.

          In four appearances (three starts) in this postseason, Verlander has a 1.46 ERA over 24 2/3 innings, striking out 24 with six walks. Every time Verlander has touched the mound this October, the Astros have come away with a victory.

          "Verlander is going to be throwing 95 (mph) to 98, 99," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "And he's really found that slider, and he's got the breaking ball to change off that."

          It sounds a lot like the arsenal that Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw flashed during the Dodgers' Game 1 victory Tuesday, minus a few miles per hour on the fastball. If Verlander follows the Kershaw blueprint (seven innings, one run, no walks, 11 strikeouts in a 3-1 win), the Astros could be headed back to Houston with the 1-1 split they were looking for.

          Verlander went a combined 15-8 with a 3.36 ERA for the Detroit Tigers and the Astros in the regular season. He is 9-0 with a 1.23 ERA in a Houston uniform, regular season and postseason combined.

          The veteran right-hander has no problem admitting that he is feeling as good as ever right now, and pitching in the playoffs is only heightening his senses.

          "I think the mental focus is just another level," Verlander said. "I think it's something that would be easy to say, why don't you just do that every game? It's unsustainable throughout the course of the regular season. If you were that mentally focused, you'd just burn out. It's just another level. I don't know how to really explain it."

          Now 34, Verlander can rely on the mental side of his game even more, while the physical side has returned to being elite. After he joined the Astros following an Aug. 31 trade, the Houston coaching staff marveled at how he can work his way through a game.

          "It is pretty remarkable," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "I was told when he first got here that he gets stronger throughout the game, both by him and by other people, and everything speaks to that. And then when you watch it happen at the biggest stage and some of the biggest moments in some of our biggest games, you become a believer.

          "It's in his DNA; he's a finisher mentally, just as much as he is physically. He prepares himself. He studies. Again, that doesn't help him physically finish, but it does give him a mental edge every game that he pitches."

          The Dodgers' Game 2 starter, Rich Hill, is 37, but he has made just six previous postseason appearances and will be making his World Series debut. Banished to independent baseball just a few years ago, Hill resurrected his career by leaning on his curveball more than ever while changing arm angles to keep hitters off balance.

          That revival began when he returned to being a starting pitcher for the independent Long Island Ducks in 2015. His makeup and arsenal was eye-opening enough for the Red Sox to give him a chance. Hill bounced quickly from Boston to the Oakland A's and now to the Dodgers, turning himself into a feel-good story along the way.

          "Really going back and thinking about that, it was a great experience," Hill said. "I wouldn't change that for anything. It was learning, again, reigniting that fire, reigniting that passion for what we do out there on the field. And really getting back into disassociating yourself with the results and just understanding that it is a pitch-to-pitch process and understanding that the moment is all that matters."

          Hill went 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 25 starts in the regular season, and he has no decisions and a 3.00 ERA through two postseason starts.

          The left-hander is used to facing his challenges head-on. That mentality could come in handy during Game 2 against Houston.

          "This is a tough lineup," Hill said of the Astros. "And it's really going to be just a great battle of effort, really, on both sides.

          "You see guys like Jose Altuve, Josh Reddick, who many of us know here from last year, Brian McCann, just some really great players and great people on the other side. And with that, they bring that effort. And you're going to see it from their side and you're going to see it from our side. We'll see where the results fall in the end."

          Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

          HOUAstros
          LADDodgers
          • o7.5, LAD -101
          • Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
          • World SeriesGame 2LAD leads 1-0
          TEAM STATS
          Astros0-1
          .235
          AVG
          13
          HR
          45
          R
          3.76
          ERA
          Dodgers1-0
          .270
          AVG
          15
          HR
          51
          R
          2.14
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          J. VerlanderR
          4-0
          W-L
          24.2
          IP
          1.46
          ERA
          4.00
          SO/BB
          0.93
          WHIP
          R. HillL
          0-0
          W-L
          9.0
          IP
          3.00
          ERA
          3.00
          SO/BB
          1.11
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          J. Verlander R
          4-0, 24.2 IP, 1.46 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          R. Hill L
          0-0, 9.0 IP, 3.00 ERA
          Astros
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 G. Springer CF471021.213
          2 A. Bregman 3B46963.196
          3 J. Altuve 2B441785.386
          4 C. Correa SS471393.277
          5 Y. Gurriel 1B441540.341
          6 B. McCann C35550.143
          7 M. Gonzalez LF40620.150
          8 J. Reddick RF44820.182
          9 J. Verlander SP0000-
          Dodgers
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 C. Taylor CF351053.286
          2 C. Seager SS14520.357
          3 J. Turner 3B3513144.371
          4 C. Bellinger 1B391042.256
          5 Y. Puig RF321261.375
          6 J. Pederson CF5100.200
          7 A. Barnes C26731.269
          8 C. Utley 2B9000.000
          9 R. Hill SP2000.000
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Jake MarisnickThumb10-26-2017Out for the season
          Brady RodgersElbow05-31-2018Out for the season
          Jandel GustaveElbow06-30-2018Out for the season
          David PaulinoElbow03-31-2018Out for the season
          Franklin PerezFinger01-31-2018Out for the season
          Joe PerezElbow03-31-2018Out for the season
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Adrian GonzalezBack02-21-2018Out for the season
          Franklin GutierrezBack02-28-2018Out for the season
          Scott KazmirHip02-28-2018Out for the season
          Josh RavinHip02-28-2018Out for the season
          Adam LiberatoreForearm02-28-2018Out for the season
          Grant DaytonElbow03-09-2019Out for the season
          Yimi GarciaElbow02-28-2018Out for the season
          O'Koyea DicksonShoulder02-28-2018Out for the season
          Julio UriasShoulder07-31-2018Out for the season
          Andrew TolesKnee11-30-2017Out for the season
          Trevor OaksOblique11-30-2017Out for the season
          Ronny BritoLeg02-28-2018Out for the season
