After splitting the first two games of the series, the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet again in the third of a four-game season-opening series on Saturday. The White Sox (1-1), who won the opener 3-2 on Thursday before losing 6-3 on Friday, are looking to improve on last year's 81-81 mark, which left them 11 games behind the American League Central Division champion Cleveland Guardians. The Astros (1-1), who won their second World Series a year ago, are looking to win their third consecutive AL West crown, and sixth in seven years. Houston finished 106-56 in 2022.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the all-time series 46-44, including a 27-16 edge in games played at Minute Maid Park. Houston is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Astros vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Astros money line: Chicago +105, Houston -125

White Sox vs. Astros over/under: 8.5 runs

White Sox vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+150)

CWS: The White Sox are 5-2 in their last five games against American League West opponents

HOU: The Astros are 6-0 in their last six Saturday games

White Sox vs. Astros picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send right-hander Jose Urquidy to the hill. Urquidy pitched in 29 games a year ago, making 28 starts. He was 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA, walking 38, while striking out 134 with a 1.17 WHIP. He had one start against the White Sox in 2022, getting a no-decision. In 7.2 innings of work, he allowed one earned run on six hits. He struck out four, while not issuing a walk.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Friday's win over Chicago. He is 2-for-6 on the season, including an Opening Day home run. In 135 games in 2022, he batted .306 with 29 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 97 RBI. Against Chicago a year ago, Alvarez hit .278 with one double, one homer and five RBI.

Why you should back the White Sox

Right-hander Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Chicago. Giolito is coming off an 11-9 record a year ago, including a 0-2 mark against Houston. In 161.2 innings, he allowed 171 hits, 88 earned runs, 24 homers, while walking 61 and striking out 177. In 2021, Giolito pitched a complete-game and earned a win in his only appearance against the Astros, allowing one run on three hits with zero walks and eight strikeouts.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is off to a fast start to the season, going 2-for-4 in each of the first two games. He has also walked twice and scored twice. Despite being limited by injuries a year ago, Anderson hit .301, including 13 doubles, six homers and 25 RBI in 79 games. Although he didn't face Houston last season, he hit .241 with a double, one triple, two homers and three RBI against the Astros in 2021.

