Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor May has stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health, the A's announced Wednesday. Officially, May was placed on the 15-day injured list with "issues related to anxiety."

"I commend Trevor for speaking up about his mental health, and for taking action to address it," A's general manager David Forst said in a statement. ''The whole A's organization supports him fully and we are committed to giving Trevor whatever time he needs to be ready to return to playing, as well as continued resources to help all our players tackle the physical and mental challenges they face daily."

May is the third player this season to step away from his team to focus on his mental health, joining Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard and Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows. Earlier this month, May took to social media to show support for Bard and Meadows:

May, 33, joined the Athletics on a one-year contract worth $7 million this past offseason. He allowed nine runs in six innings in his first eight appearances of the year, and had more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six). The nine-year veteran pitched to a 3.54 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 200 2/3 innings from 2018-22.

Bard was activated off the injured list and rejoined the Rockies on Wednesday. Meadows remains away from the Tigers.