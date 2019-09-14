Blue Jays' Bo Bichette delivers on promise, blasts walk-off home run against the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette called the play before it even happened.

In the bottom of the 12th inning facing the New York Yankees and their lefty pitcher Tyler Lyons, Bichette told a teammate he would hit a walk-off home run, and he did, sending one over the left field wall.

"I just had a feeling," he said, per the recap of the game. "I was seeing the ball real well all day."

It's close to midnight, and someone strong was lurking in the park 🧟‍♂️ #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/M5EUqUUdoa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 14, 2019

"Before the at-bat, he told a guy on the bench, 'If they leave the left-hander on the mound and he throws me a slider, I'm going to take him deep;'" manager Charlie Montoyo said. "This kid's going to be a star. He's confident."

Speaking it into existence worked for the 21-year-old, who not only predicted the future and won the game for the Blue Jays, but also became the youngest player in franchise history to hit a walk-off homer, according to the team. He was even amazed at himself.

"I've never done that in my life at any level," Bichette said.

The Blue Jays won 6-5 and will face the Yankees again on Saturday and Sunday to finish out the series.