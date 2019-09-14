Blue Jays' Bo Bichette delivers on promise, blasts walk-off home run against the Yankees
When you know, you know, and Bo Bichette knew
Toronto Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette called the play before it even happened.
In the bottom of the 12th inning facing the New York Yankees and their lefty pitcher Tyler Lyons, Bichette told a teammate he would hit a walk-off home run, and he did, sending one over the left field wall.
"I just had a feeling," he said, per the recap of the game. "I was seeing the ball real well all day."
"Before the at-bat, he told a guy on the bench, 'If they leave the left-hander on the mound and he throws me a slider, I'm going to take him deep;'" manager Charlie Montoyo said. "This kid's going to be a star. He's confident."
Speaking it into existence worked for the 21-year-old, who not only predicted the future and won the game for the Blue Jays, but also became the youngest player in franchise history to hit a walk-off homer, according to the team. He was even amazed at himself.
"I've never done that in my life at any level," Bichette said.
The Blue Jays won 6-5 and will face the Yankees again on Saturday and Sunday to finish out the series.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Saturday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
MLB playoff picture
A look at who's in and who's out as we near October baseball
-
Kelley throws wild pitch into 2nd deck
Once the home plate umpire called time, Kelley seemed to have nowhere to go
-
MLB Friday: Hoerner's huge Wrigley debut
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
D-Backs extend GM Hazen's contract
The club says it was working on an extension before the Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski
-
Acuna will soon be in rare 40/40 club
The Atlanta Braves outfielder is about to join some very elite company