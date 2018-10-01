Brewers' Christian Yelich has big game, but falls short of first NL Triple Crown in 81 years
Yelich falls an RBI and home run shy, though he did pick up three hits and an RBI
Brewers outfielder and odds-on favorite for the NL MVP Christian Yelich came into the 163rd game of the season -- the tiebreaker for the NL Central title -- with a shot to grab the Triple Crown. That is, leading the league in average, home runs and RBI. He had the batting title wrapped up, but needed at least a home run and at least two RBI.
He would grab one of the RBI in the third inning, getting his team the 1-0 lead:
Yelich also singled in the first and later added another single. He did not, however, hit a home run and he fell one RBI short of Cubs shortstop Javier Baez in his team's 3-1 win at Wrigley Field to win the NL Central title.
Still, this was Yelich's career year. In his first season with the Brewers, he ends the regular season having hit .326/.402/.598 with 34 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs, 110 RBI, 118 runs and 22 stolen bases. He set career highs in all three slashes, triples, home runs, RBI, runs and steals -- some of those in blowout fashion.
Yelich's dream season will continue Thursday, when the Brewers play host to the NL wild card winner as the top NL seed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Josh Hader comes out dealing for Brewers
If this is what playoff Hader looks like, the Brewers could end up being a problem
-
NYY vs OAK Wild Card Game: What to know
Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday night's AL Wild Card Game
-
2018 MLB Postseason schedule, bracket
The World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Contreras takes rogue pitch to groin
Yeah ... ouch
-
Rays poised to contend in 2019, beyond
The Rays truly changed the game in 2018
-
Brewers top Cubs, win NL Central title
The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 on Monday in the NL tiebreaker game