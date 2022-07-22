The St. Louis Cardinals (50-44) travel to Great American Ball Park to play the Cincinnati Reds (34-57) in the first matchup of a three-game series on Friday evening. The Cardinals rolled into the All-Star break on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, Cincinnati was the opposite, dropping two straight. Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.00 ERA) is on the hill for St. Louis, while Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45 ERA) gets the nod for Cincinnati.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. St. Louis is the -165 money line favorite (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +140 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 10.

Cardinals vs. Reds money line: St. Louis -165, Cincinnati +140

Cardinals vs. Reds run-line: Cincinnati +1.5 (-120)

Cardinals vs. Reds over-under: 10 runs

STL: The Cardinals are 5-2 in their last seven overall

CIN: The Reds are 4-0 in their last four home games

Why you should back the Cardinals



First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had a massive first half of the season. Goldschmidt is a phenomenal hitter with great hands and bat control. The seven-time All-Star has the tools needed to hit the ball all over the field and that has been on display throughout the year. He is leading the team in batting average (.330), home runs (20), RBIs (70), and hits (112).

Outfielder Breandan Donovan is a smooth line-drive hitter with an aggressive approach at the plate. Donovan is stocky with the ability to push the ball to everywhere on the field. He owns solid plate coverage and pitch recognition skills. The 25-year-old is hitting .287 with two home runs and 30 RBIs. On July 15, he went 2-for-3 with three runs driven in.

Why you should back the Reds

Third baseman Brandon Drury is a smooth hitter with a compact swing. Drury's swing is effortless with the strength to smash the ball to different gaps on the diamond. The 29-year-old is also a reliable defender with a strong throwing arm. He's leading the team in batting average (.278), home runs (18), RBIs (52), and OBP (.336).

Shortstop Kyle Farmer has excellent footwork on the infield. Farmer plays solid defense with quick reads and instincts. The 31-year-old also has a strong throwing arm with good velocity. He can produce offensive sparks when needed and owns a batting average of .260 along with 46 RBIs. Farmer has logged six RBIs over his past five games.

