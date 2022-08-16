New York Mets right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco will miss the next 3-4 weeks after a Tuesday MRI revealed a low-grade oblique strain on his left side. He'll be placed on the 15-day injured list.

Carrasco exited Monday night's game against the Atlanta Braves because of left side tightness. He was shown on the broadcast grabbing at his left abdominal or oblique area in the dugout after finishing his second inning of work. It's worth noting that Carrasco had returned to the game following a nearly hour-long rain delay. He was replaced by lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez.

Here's a look at how Carrasco's departure played out, as shown on SNY's broadcast:

Carrasco, 35, finished the night with a statline that saw him surrender three runs on four hits (including two home runs) and a walk on 51 pitches in two innings of work during an eventual 13-1 loss for New York.

Carrasco entered Monday's contest with a 3.76 ERA (106 ERA+) and a 3.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 124 innings over the course of his first 22 starts.

The Mets only recently had Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom return to their rotation, putting them as close to full strength as they've been in some time. (Breakout righty Tylor Megill remains on the injured list, as does Joey Lucchesi.)

The Mets already made one notable roster move on Monday, placing infielder Luis Guillorme on the injured list with a strained groin. He's expected to miss at least three to four weeks, putting him in line for a late-season return, at best. In a corresponding move, the Mets brought up journeyman utility infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A.

Moving forward, the Mets in Carrasco's absence will likely turn to some combination of Trevor Williams and David Peterson, who's expected to be recalled to take Carrasco's active roster spot.