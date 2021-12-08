Clint Frazier is no longer with the New York Yankees and he is seemingly thrilled about it. The 27-year-old outfielder was released by the Yankees in November and has since signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Frazier took to Twitter on Tuesday to open up about the move for the first time. He commented on the Yankees' facial hair rules, what number he will wear in Chicago and ultimately replied to a Yankees fan that he was happy to leave New York.

With a photoshopped picture of him in a Cubs uniform, Frazier wrote:

"first off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i'm so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i'll be just as electric for you guys too. here's to leaving my razor at home,"

Frazier continued, writing, "i'll be continuing to wear #77 as well — i requested #7 but unfortunately it was taken, marking that as the first time i ever asked for that number," with a laughing emoji in the tweet.

That "#7" note is a reference to when Yankees radio broadcaster Suzyn Waldman erroneously suggested in April 2017 that Frazier requested to wear Mickey Mantle's retired jersey No. 7 upon being traded to the Yankees from Cleveland.

Someone on Twitter responded to the player's tweet about the jersey number with the message, "I'm so glad this dude isn't a Yankee anymore." Frazier responded, "so am I."

Frazier then wrote that he is happier now because he has a better shot to get playing time in Chicago.

Frazier was signed by the Cleveland Guardians in 2013 and was traded to the Yankees in 2016. Last season with the team he hit .187/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 66 games played.