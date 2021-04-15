Tuesday night, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras shushed the Milwaukee Brewers with a clutch go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning. The Brewers have hit Contreras with a pitch four times already on the young season, including earlier on Tuesday, when Brandon Woodruff got him in the hand.

"It feels good to shut them up," Contreras told MLB.com's Jordan Bastian after the game. "We sent a message. I think they picked the wrong guy to throw at. That was a message sent."

A few innings prior to the Contreras homer, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind Woodruff's legs, a clear intent pitch in retaliation for Contreras getting plunked so many times. Here's the Tepera pitch:

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced Tepera has been suspended three games for intentionally throwing behind Woodruff. He is appealing the suspension and will be eligible to play until the appeal is heard.

Also, Cubs manager David Ross was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount. He will serve the suspension Friday. The manager gets an automatic one-game ban when it is deemed a pitcher threw at a hitter intentionally.

There is certainly no love lost between the Cubs and Brewers. The two NL Central rivals have played six games this season and 12 batters total have been hit by a pitch (six apiece). Contreras wore four of the Cubs' hit by pitches.

The Cubs and Brewers will see each other again soon. They're scheduled to play a three-game series next weekend at Wrigley Field.