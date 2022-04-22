The Chicago Cubs will place outfielder Clint Frazier on the injured list on Friday because of appendicitis, according to The Athletic. The Cubs will make a corresponding roster move ahead of Friday's matinee versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Cubs opened the four-game set on Thursday with a loss.)

Frazier, 27 years old, is in his first season with Chicago after spending the previous five years with the New York Yankees. In 10 games so far, he's batted .143/.250/.238 (43 OPS+) with no home runs and just two extra-base hits.

Frazier has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years that have contributed to his inability to play well on his consistent basis. He appeared to break out during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, posting a 150 OPS+ and homering eight times in 39 games. Alas, he was limited to a 76 OPS+ and five homers in just 66 contests last year.

Frazier had appeared in a game most recently on Tuesday. It was his fifth start overall, and his fourth at designated hitter. It's unclear who the Cubs will promote in his place, but they have limited options who are at the Triple-A level and on their 40-player roster. Alfonso Rivas, who partook in a pair of games earlier this season, would make sense were he not a left-handed hitter. (Frazier is a right-hander.)

Whomever the Cubs replace Frazier with, they're likely to continue to rotate players through the DH spot while using an outfield that includes Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ as well as a combination of Rafael Ortega, Jason Heyward, and Michael Hermosillo.

The Cubs will enter play on Friday with a 6-7 record on the young season. They're tied with the Pirates for third place in the National League Central.