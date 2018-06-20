David Price joked about using Fortnite to get out of pitching in the All-Star Game

David Price does not want to pitch in the All-Star Game, and he'll play Fortnite all night if it means he can get out of taking the mound in D.C.

The Red Sox starter poked fun at himself Tuesday when he was asked about potentially being selected to the 2018 American League All-Star team. Price, 32, didn't seem all that interested in making the team -- or at least toeing the rubber during the game -- but he did have a funny response regarding what he might do to avoid pitching during the All-Star break.

David Price said he's not an All-Star. But if in a scenario he's picked, he said, "I'll come up with something if I am an All-Star that I won't have to pitch. I'll play a lot of Fortnite the night before." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 19, 2018

Of course, Price is referencing the rumors earlier this year that suggested his penchant for playing Fortnite may have led to a carpal tunnel syndrome diagnosis in May, costing him a scheduled start. It was never confirmed that the popular video game is what caused the issue, but Price did say he'd stop playing it at the ballpark because the diagnosis became a "distraction."

He may have to reconsider that if he ends up getting an ASG nod.

Despite Price's insistence that he's not an All-Star this year, he has been on a roll over the past few months and has at the very least put himself in consideration after a tough start to the season. He has a 2.64 ERA with 47 strikeouts in his past seven starts, holding opponents to a .205 average and .586 OPS over that stretch. The Red Sox are 7-0 in those games.

It certainly becomes much easier to joke around when you're pitching at the top of your game.