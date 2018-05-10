Red Sox's David Price will make his next start and plans to stop playing 'Fortnite' at the ballpark
The Boston left-hander is dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome
Earlier this week, Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price had to be scratched from his scheduled start due to numbness in his fingers. He returned to Boston for tests that showed a minor case of carpal tunnel syndrome, which is good news. Numbness in the fingers often means something is seriously wrong.
On Thursday, Price threw an extended bullpen session and declared himself fit to make his scheduled start Saturday. All the tests showed his shoulder and elbow are in good shape, and thoracic outlet syndrome has been ruled out.
And because we are in the year 2018, Price also addressed his gaming habits Thursday afternoon, telling reporters he plans to quit playing Fortnite at the ballpark because it's a distraction.
Price created some buzz recently when he admitted he plays Fortnite, a multi-player video game, up to three hours a day, sometimes with teammates and sometimes with random people online. Naturally, folks wondered whether the video games contributed to the carpal tunnel syndrome.
Whatever led to the ailment, it is not so severe that Price has to be placed on the disabled list. He missed his scheduled start against the New York Yankees this week, though he'll be out there Saturday.
