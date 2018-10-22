Diamondbacks and Eduardo Escobar come to agreement on three-year contract extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season with infielder Eduardo Escobar. Financial details weren't released by the club, but Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the deal is for $21 million.

OFFICIAL: #Dbacks agree to terms with INF Eduardo Escobar on a 3-year contract through the 2021 season.



Escobar hit .272 in 2018 with career-highs in doubles, home runs, hits, RBI, walks, and runs scored. His 48 doubles were second in Major League Baseball behind the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman.

Escobar was set to hit free agency for the first time in 2019. When third baseman Jake Lamb suffered a season-ending rotator cuff injury in July, the Diamondbacks picked up Escobar ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline in late July from the Minnesota Twins.

Lamb underwent surgery in August but is expected to be ready for spring training. Lamb, plus infielders Nick Ahmed and Chris Ownings, are eligible for arbitration in 2019. Ketel Marte, who played second base and shortstop this past season, is under contract through 2022 on a five-year, $24 million extension. Escobar has experience at second base and shortstop so it'll be interesting to see what the D-Backs plan to do with their infielders.

It's safe to say that Arizona has a lot to figure out this offseason.