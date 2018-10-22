Diamondbacks and Eduardo Escobar come to agreement on three-year contract extension
Arizona locks down an important asset through the 2021 season
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season with infielder Eduardo Escobar. Financial details weren't released by the club, but Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the deal is for $21 million.
Escobar hit .272 in 2018 with career-highs in doubles, home runs, hits, RBI, walks, and runs scored. His 48 doubles were second in Major League Baseball behind the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman.
Escobar was set to hit free agency for the first time in 2019. When third baseman Jake Lamb suffered a season-ending rotator cuff injury in July, the Diamondbacks picked up Escobar ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline in late July from the Minnesota Twins.
Lamb underwent surgery in August but is expected to be ready for spring training. Lamb, plus infielders Nick Ahmed and Chris Ownings, are eligible for arbitration in 2019. Ketel Marte, who played second base and shortstop this past season, is under contract through 2022 on a five-year, $24 million extension. Escobar has experience at second base and shortstop so it'll be interesting to see what the D-Backs plan to do with their infielders.
It's safe to say that Arizona has a lot to figure out this offseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers-Red Sox Game 1 preview, pick
It's Game 1 of the World Series, here's everything you need to know
-
Sale says he's '100 percent' for Game 1
The Red Sox ace sounds ready to go against the Dodgers
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
Red Sox-Dodgers: What to know
Will the Dodgers or Red Sox prevail in the 2018 World Series?
-
How the 2018 NL champ Dodgers were built
The Dodgers have made some shrewd trades and done very well in the draft
-
How the 2018 AL champ Red Sox were built
The 2018 Red Sox are heavy on players who were acquired through the draft and in trades