Diamondbacks trade three prospects for Twins' Eduardo Escobar, improving infield options
The Diamondacks have reportedly addressed their infield needs
The Diamondbacks acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Twins on Friday, the team announced. The Twins receive three prospects in return for Escobar: right-hander Jhoan Duran, outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad, and outfielder Gabriel Maciel.
The timing of the news wasn't exactly ideal for the Twins ...
Escobar, 29, is batting .274/.338/.514 (129 OPS+) on the season with 15 home runs in 97 games. He also presently leads the majors with 37 doubles. For his career, Escobar owns a 96 OPS+ across parts of eight major-league seasons, and in his career he's spent significant time at shortstop, second base, third base, and left field. Escobar is eligible for free agency this coming winter and is owed the balance of a $4.85 million salary for 2018.
As for the D-Backs, they need depth in the middle infield, and third baseman Jake Lamb has struggled badly this season. They'll need better numbers from the non-Paul Goldschmidt components of their infield if they're to keep the heat on the Dodgers in the NL West while also remaining in the mix for a wild-card spot.
On the Twins' side of things, Duran, the most coveted of the three, has pitched in the Class A Midwest League in this, his age-20 season. He's got a 4.35 ERA in 48 minor-league starts and has seen a jump in his strikeout rate this season. De La Trinidad, a former 19th-rounder out of UNLV, boasts a .396 OBP in the minors with time spent at all three outfield positions. Maciel, 19, has a traditional leadoff hitter's skill set (on-base chops, speed) and figures to stick in center. The power, though, won't be there.
