Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson has likely suffered a season-ending injury to the ACL in his left knee, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday night following his team's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hudson will undergo testing to confirm the preliminary diagnosis.

"From everything I hear, it's ACL," Roberts told reporters of Hudson's injury. "... Obviously, it doesn't look good from all indications. ... Things can happen, but I don't see how it's not the end of his season."

Here are Roberts' remarks in full:

Hudson, 35, appeared to suffer the injury after delivering a pitch to Ronald Acuña Jr. in the eighth inning of Friday night's game:

Afterward, Hudson had to be helped off the field by trainers:

The veteran right-hander has been a major part of the Dodgers' bullpen this season, as he's pitched to a 2.22 ERA with 30 strikeouts and just five walks in 24 ⅓ innings while also showing strong ground-ball tendencies. The Dodgers signed Hudson this past offseason to a one-year, $7 million contract.

The loss of Hudson is a serious blow to a Dodger bullpen that's been plagued by inconsistency from closer Craig Kimbrel and will be without the services of Blake Treinen until the second half because of shoulder woes.