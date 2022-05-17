An NL West showdown features the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-18) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-12) matching up for the first contest of their doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. Los Angeles kicked off the series with a 5-4 win on Monday night. Arizona rolls into this contest looking to snap their three-game skid. Tyler Gilbert (2-3, 2.96 ERA) is on the hill for the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have yet to announce a starter for Game 1.

The first pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -200 money-line favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +175 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Here are several MLB odds and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Los Angeles -200, Arizona +175

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-105)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 9 runs

ARI: Over is 5-0 in Diamondbacks' last five road games

LAD: Dodgers are 5-1 in their last six opening games of a double-header

Why you should back the Dodgers

Right fielder Mookie Betts owns phenomenal bat control and plate coverage with solid patience. Betts can easily hit for average and power while having plenty of speed to steal bases. The five-time All-Star has a team-high seven home runs with 18 RBI with a batting average of .254. On May 15, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer.

Third baseman Justin Turner has a good batter's eye and a smooth-looking swing to produce runs for the Dodgers. Turner displays a solid glove in the infield and offers position flexibility on the defensive end. The two-time All-Star is first on the team with 23 RBI with two home runs. On May 13, he was 2-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Center fielder Daulton Varsho is a constant offensive producer for Arizona. Varsho has good hitting skills with the ability to consistently produce runs. He can hit for both average and power while driving the baseball into any gap on the field. Varsho is first on the team in batting average (.246), RBIs (16), on-base percentage (.321) and hits (29).

First baseman Christian Walker has some big-time power in his swing. Walker is a consistent run-producer with solid pitch recognition. The 31-year-old has recorded two-plus hits in six of his last 12 games. Walker also leads the team in home runs (7) and is second in runs batted in (15). In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers picks

