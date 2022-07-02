The top two teams in the NL West battle it out when the San Diego Padres (46-33) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-28) clash in the third contest of their four-game series on Saturday night. The Dodgers won the series' first two games, including a 5-1 win on Friday. Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.26 ERA) will be starting for San Diego. Tyler Anderson (8-1, 3.23 ERA) is on the mound for Los Angeles.

The first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -145 money-line favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +122 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Dodgers vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves as one of three best bets to win it all last season at +1000. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Padres, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Dodgers:

Padres vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -145, San Diego +122

Padres vs. Dodgers run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+140)

Padres vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

SD: Padres are 10-2 in their last 12 road games vs. a left-handed starter

LAD: Under is 5-0 in Dodgers' last five games following a win

Padres vs. Dodgers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Dodgers



Shortstop Trea Turner is an impact player as a hitter and defender. Turner has terrific hands and bat control with the ability to consistently get on base. The 2021 All-Star has also been able to drive the baseball out of the park. Turner is currently tied for fifth in the MLB in RBIs (56) along with 11 home runs and a batting average of .306. In his last outing, he went 2-for-5 with two singles and one run scored.

Outfielder Chris Taylor is a good athlete who can play multiple positions. Taylor has showcased a solid glove with the power to drive the ball into most gaps. The 31-year-old is hitting .241 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. On June 26, he went 3-for-3 with a double and a one-run was driven in.

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado has an absolute cannon for an arm and is very rangy on the defensive end. Machado owns outstanding bat control with power to all parts of the field. The five-time All-Star is fourth in the majors in batting average (.326) while leading the team in home runs (12), RBIs (46), and hits (84). Machado recently returned from an ankle injury and looks to get back on track.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar is a phenomenal athlete who owns a combination of speed, power, and plate discipline. Profar owns solid instincts at the plate and on the defensive end. The 29-year-old is hitting .250 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

How to make Padres vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Padres? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.