The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres completed their thrilling three-game series on Sunday, with the Padres authoring an impressive come-from-behind 5-2 victory to avoid a sweep at the hands of their biggest rivals.

Sunday's game featured a matchup between two former Cy Young Award winners who were acquired over the winter: Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers' top free-agent signing, and Blake Snell, who the Padres added in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bauer held a slight advantage over Snell, delivering six innings of one-run ball while punching out six batters and allowing three hits and a walk. Snell, for his part, tossed five innings and also struck out seven. He yielded two runs on a Chris Taylor home run in the second inning that put the Padres in an early hole, but that was all the Dodgers could muster on the afternoon.

From there, Padres manager Jayce Tingler used four relievers -- Austin Adams, Craig Stammen, Keone Kela, and Mark Melancon -- who combined to hold the Dodgers to one baserunner over four innings of work. The foursome combined for seven strikeouts.

Between Snell and the San Diego bullpen, the Padres' lineup had sufficient time to claw back into the game. Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run in the fourth to cut the lead in half, and Eric Hosmer delivered a seventh-inning double to knot the game at 2-2.

It was Hosmer who later untied the game, hitting an RBI single in the eighth that gave 10-the Padres a 3-2 lead. Tommy Pham would eventually add a double to give the Padres what proved to be an insurmountable 5-2 lead.

The Dodgers had been victorious in the first two games of the series, winning by an overstated 11-6 score on Friday in extra innings and then eking out a 2-0 win on Saturday. The Dodgers are now 13-3 on the season, while the Padres are 10-7.

The Dodgers and the Padres will meet again next weekend, with the two sides beginning a four-game set in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.