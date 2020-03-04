Fan gets Yankees' Aroldis Chapman to sign fake Astros garbage can at spring training
Yes, people are still trolling the Astros
Many people have spent the offseason finding clever ways to mock the Houston Astros after the team was investigated and punished over their sign-stealing scandal. Now that baseball is back, fans in attendance to watch spring training action have stepped up their game, bringing signs that call out the team, booing, and yelling out the wrong pitch while the Astros are at bat. One fan's trolling efforts have stood out from the rest.
One fan got New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman to sign a fake Astros garbage can. The cardboard bin had an alternate logo with "Houston Trashtros" written on it.
Take a look at the masterpiece -- I mean sign:
While I am fully aware the Astros mascot is Orbit, at this point it seems like a trash can is the only thing being used to represent the team.
For those who don't remember, or Yankees fans attempting to erase the moment from their memory, Chapman has a closer connection to the Astros than just losing to them in last year's ALCS. It was off a Chapman pitch that Jose Altuve hit a pennant-clinching, walk-off home run to send Houston to the World Series.
That home run also gave us the buzzer controversy, with fans and players, including Chapman, wondering why Altuve was so protective about his jersey not coming off as he was rounding third base. Altuve's excuses seemed to alter as the offseason progressed.
The Yankees have not faced the Astros since that home run, and won't see them until May 15 in Houston. That reunion should be fun!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McNeil's dog returns his home run ball
The dog became the star during a recent spring training game
-
Miller dealing with mysterious issue
Miller has been struggling with his feel for pitches for some time
-
Dallas Keuchel keeping beard with CHI
The beard gets to stay under a certain circumstance
-
Which 2019 playoff teams will miss out?
The defending champions are among those we're skeptical about
-
A-Rod rips Astros for lack of remorse
A known cheater ripped a collection of known cheaters
-
Yelich close to $200M extension with MIL
The Brewers are set to hand the 2018 NL MVP the largest contract in franchise history
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday