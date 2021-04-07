George Springer's debut for the Toronto Blue Jays is again on hold as he's suffered a second injury while rehabbing the first injury.

The All-Star outfielder was close to returning from the oblique injury that landed him on the IL to start the 2021 season, but now he's waiting for MRI results to determine the extent of an injury to his right quad. According to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Springer felt tightness in his quad muscle on Tuesday.

"He did the live batting practice and everything was fine," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said on Wednesday. "Then it was time for him to run the bases, and when he was running the bases, he felt a tightness in the quad and stopped. As the day went on, he felt like, 'OK, this is not just a cramp,' and that's when we got the MRI."

The results of that MRI will determine how much longer Springer needs to remain on the injured list. The 31-year-old All-Star has yet to play in a regular season game in 2021 after signing a $150 million free agent contract this past winter. With his ability to man center and potent production at the plate (he's got a career OPS+ of 132 across parts of seven MLB seasons, all with the Houston Astros), Springer is an important part of a 2021 Blue Jays team that aims to contend for the AL East title.

Thus far, Montoyo has largely turned to Randal Grichuk as the primary center fielder in Springer's absence. While Grichuk and more than produced adequately at the plate, he's stretched defensively at the position.

Of note is that the Blue Jays play the New York Yankees for the first time this season in a three-game home series that begins April 12.