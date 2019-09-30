Giants honor Bruce Bochy following his final game as San Francisco's manager
Bochy's long and successful tenure as Giants manager came to end on Sunday
With the Giants' loss to the Dodgers on Sunday in the final game of the regular season (LAD 9, SF 0), Bruce Bochy's tenure in San Francisco came to an end. In 13 seasons as Giants manager, Bochy went 1,052-1,054 while guiding the Giants to four playoff appearances and three World Series titles.
Throw in his 12 seasons as manager of the Padres, and Bochy is one of just 11 managers to win at least 2,000 games. That plus that trio of championships mean Bochy will one day almost certainly make it to the Hall of Fame.
Obviously leading the title teams of 2010, 2012, and 2014 has made Bochy a baseball legend in San Francisco forevermore. That was readily apparent when Bochy addressed the crowd at Oracle Park following his final game in the Giants dugout. As you would expect, the old guard from Bochy's championship teams was out in force for the special occasion:
And now for the man himself (Bochy's comments begin around the 59-minute mark):
As mentioned, it's probably next stop Cooperstown for Bochy. As for the Giants, a rebuild is likely ahead for them -- as is, of course, the search for a new manager. Large skipper shoes to fill, those.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB overrun with 100-loss teams in 2019
The Royals lost 103 games and only get the fourth pick in next year's draft
-
Top 10 landing spots for Joe Maddon
Maddon, 66 in February, is likely to serve as a big-league manager for a few more years --...
-
Cardinals clinch NL Central with blowout
The Cardinals crushed the Cubs on Sunday to clinch the title
-
MadBum gets ovation in possible send-off
The Giants legend will hit free agency after this season, and it's unclear if he'll return...
-
MLB 2019 postseason schedule, bracket
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October
-
2019 MLB postseason schedule
The playoffs get underway Tuesday with the NL Wild Card Game