Giants honor Bruce Bochy following his final game as San Francisco's manager

With the Giants' loss to the Dodgers on Sunday in the final game of the regular season (LAD 9, SF 0), Bruce Bochy's tenure in San Francisco came to an end. In 13 seasons as Giants manager, Bochy went 1,052-1,054 while guiding the Giants to four playoff appearances and three World Series titles.

Throw in his 12 seasons as manager of the Padres, and Bochy is one of just 11 managers to win at least 2,000 games. That plus that trio of championships mean Bochy will one day almost certainly make it to the Hall of Fame.

Obviously leading the title teams of 2010, 2012, and 2014 has made Bochy a baseball legend in San Francisco forevermore. That was readily apparent when Bochy addressed the crowd at Oracle Park following his final game in the Giants dugout. As you would expect, the old guard from Bochy's championship teams was out in force for the special occasion:

And now for the man himself (Bochy's comments begin around the 59-minute mark):

As mentioned, it's probably next stop Cooperstown for Bochy. As for the Giants, a rebuild is likely ahead for them -- as is, of course, the search for a new manager. Large skipper shoes to fill, those.