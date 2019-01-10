Giants' stadium AT&T Park renamed Oracle Park ahead of 2019 season

AT&T Park in San Francisco, one of baseball's best and most beautiful ballparks, will soon have a new name. As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman, the Giants announced a new naming rights deal with technology giant Oracle on Thursday. AT&T Park will henceforth be known as Oracle Park. AT&T signs at the park are already being removed.

New name, same incredible ballpark. Welcome to Oracle Park!#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/fpaDc7kzLp — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) January 10, 2019

Here are some more details on the new naming rights agreement, via Schulman:

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but in an interview Wednesday, Giants President and CEO Larry Baer termed it "very much in line with other recent naming-rights deals for top-tier facilities." That could make it worth $300 million to $350 million, a significant increase over the roughly $100 million the Giants received over 23 years in the original naming-rights and marketing deal that they signed with an AT&T predecessor in 1996.

The ballpark about to be known as Oracle Park opened in April 2000 and is already on its fourth name. The stadium was known as Pac Bell Park from 2000-03, SBC Park from 2004-05, AT&T Park from 2006-18, and now Oracle Park from 2019 onward. The Giants won all three of their recent World Series under the AT&T Park moniker.

AT&T Park is the second MLB stadium to get a new name this winter. Earlier this offseason the Mariners announced Safeco Field was renamed T-Mobile Park following a new naming rights deal.