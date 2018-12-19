Mariners' stadium gets new name as T-Mobile Park replaces Safeco Field ahead of 2019 season

As expected, the Seattle Mariners have announced that the former Safeco Field will be rebranded as T-Mobile Park starting with the 2019 MLB season. If approved by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District, the partnership will last 25 years.

"Fans have come to expect a great experience at this ballpark and we have made a commitment to invest substantial Club revenues over the next 25-years to make sure that continues," Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mather said in a statement released by the club. "This partnership with T-Mobile will help us meet that obligation so that fans will have a first-class experience at T-Mobile Park for decades to come."

It was announced back in 2017 that the Mariners weren't going to renew their expiring contract with Safeco Insurance. The 20-year, $40 million deal expired after this past season. Forbes further reports that the new rights deal with T-Mobile will be worth $6 million annually.

The process of physically rebranding the ballpark will be mostly completed by the start of the 2019 season. Below you'll find images of the planned physical rebrand.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile