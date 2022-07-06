The Cleveland Guardians visit Comerica Park for a matinee clash on Wednesday. Cleveland takes on the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a four-game series. The Guardians lost each of the first three games, falling to 40-39 overall this season. The Tigers aim to extend a winning streak and to pick up a sweep over a division rival.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a -178 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in its latest Guardians vs. Tigers odds. Before you make any Guardians vs. Tigers picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 271-232 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning well over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Tigers, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Tigers:

Guardians vs. Tigers money line: Guardians -178, Tigers +150

Guardians vs. Tigers over-under: 7.5 runs

Guardians vs. Tigers run line: Guardians -1.5

CLE: The Guardians are 22-20 in day games

DET: The Tigers are 19-22 in day games



Guardians vs. Tigers picks: See picks here.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland has the superior offense on paper in this matchup. The Guardians rank in the top five of the American League in doubles, triples, stolen bases, and batting average this season, and no AL team has fewer strikeouts than Cleveland. On the other side, Detroit is near the bottom of the league in runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in 2022.

Making life easier for the Guardians is the presence of two-time All-Star right-hander Shane Bieber to begin the game on the mound. Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner, has a 2.72 ERA over the last three seasons and a 3.16 ERA this season. Bieber is allowing only 0.7 home runs and 2.2 walks per nine innings in 2022, with opponents producing an ugly .658 OPS against him. He has also dominated the Tigers historically, posting a 2.18 ERA in 10 career starts against Detroit.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit has intriguing offensive characteristics, including a top-tier mark in triples and above-average strikeout avoidance. In addition, the Tigers excel in run prevention and their projection is strong for Wednesday. Veteran right-hander Michael Pineda is scheduled to take the ball for the Tigers, and the 33-year-old former All-Star is performing well in 2022. Pineda has a 3.62 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP this season, issuing only 1.3 walks per nine innings. Right-handed hitters are struggling to a .662 OPS against Pineda, and he is pitching well at Comerica Park with a 2.82 ERA in home outings.

When Pineda exits, he is backed up by a bullpen that ranks in the top five of the American League in ERA and wins above replacement, and Detroit's overall home-field advantage should manifest on Wednesday.

How to make Guardians vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Tigers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Guardians vs. Tigers you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.