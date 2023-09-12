The Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri is done for the regular season with a broken right hand. Siri was injured when he was hit by a pitch from Minnesota Twins righty Dylan Floro in the fifth inning Monday (TB 7, MIN 4). Manager Kevin Cash told reporters, including the Tampa Bay Times, that Siri could return in three weeks, meaning he may be in play for the postseason.

Here's the hit-by-pitch. Siri remained in the game to run the bases, then was removed after the inning.

Siri, 28, owns a .222/.267/.494 batting line with 25 home runs on the season. The on-base percentage is an eyesore, but few center fielders provide that much power, plus Siri is a standout defender. He ranks fifth among all outfielders with five outs above average.

Josh Lowe slid over from right field to center once Siri exited Monday's game. Luke Raley has also seen time in center this season. Tampa's regular outfield figures to be Lowe, Raley, and Randy Arozarena in whatever alignment the rest of the regular season, and players will rotate through the DH spot.

Monday's win improved Tampa to 89-56. They are three games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East and are nine games up on a wild-card spot. The three-week timetable would put Siri on track to return in the ALDS, should the Rays advance that far.