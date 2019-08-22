Justin Verlander, Astros deny Detroit reporter clubhouse access due to 'unethical behavior'

Astros ace, and former Tigers ace, Justin Verlander might be on his way to a second Cy Young award, but he took a tough loss Wednesday night in one of the largest gambling upsets in recent history. After the game, Verlander had an issue with the media, specifically, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

Here is Fenech's side:

At 9:35 p.m., the Astros opened their clubhouse to credentialed media in coordination with MLB rules. As other media members entered the clubhouse, the Free Press reporter with a valid BBWAA-issued credential was blocked from entering by three Astros security officials ... The reporter contacted Mike Teevan, MLB vice president of communications, who said he would immediately reach out to [Gene] Dias (Astros vice president of communications) regarding the issue. Dias eventually gave the reporter access to the clubhouse at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander's media session had ended ... Once inside, the reporter approached Verlander, who said: "I'm not answering your questions." When asked to comment on Wednesday's loss, Verlander walked away.

There's zero issue with Verlander saying he's not answering someone's questions. He has that right. He does not, however, have the right to decide who among BBWAA credentialed writers gets in the clubhouse or not, nor do the Astros. That's a decision Major League Baseball and the BBWAA work on.

Verlander explained his side of the story Thursday morning on Twitter.

I declined to speak with the @freep rep last night because of his unethical behavior in the past. I reached out to the @freep multiple times before the game to notify them why and to give them an opportunity to have someone else there. Ironically they didn’t answer. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 22, 2019

Although I tried to avoid this situation altogether, I’ve still reached out to @freep multiple times today with no response. They’re still not interested in my side of the story. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 22, 2019

There are a few issues here. First off, he didn't make clear what the unethical behavior was. Secondly, he reached out to them multiple times before the game? That just shows a misunderstanding of how media works. The Detroit paper isn't sending out a backup reporter to Houston the day of the game because a player on the other team decided he doesn't want one reporter there. Newspapers don't print money like baseball teams do. Even if they did, Verlander doesn't get to control the paper.

All Verlander has to do is ignore the guy. Instead, he went out of his way to get his team to ban this person from the clubhouse, undercutting his ability to do his job, because of "unethical behavior" in the past we don't know about?

The fact that Justin Verlander is making $33 million to play a game for a team that's been comfortably in first place all season doesn't negate his humanity, but man, that should make it a lot easier to tolerate someone he doesn't like and to simply say "I'm not talking to you" instead of going to the lengths he has. I fully support his right to ignore reporters or tell them he's not talking to them. Past that is just too far and pretty weak.