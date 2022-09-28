The New York Yankees clinched an American League East division title with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It marked the first time that the Yankees have finished atop the AL East since the 2019 season.

Following the team's division-clinching victory, the Yankees celebrated that accomplishment in the locker room. In fact, Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader may have enjoyed the celebration a little bit more than most of his teammates. Bader did his best Stone Cold Steve Austin impression as he could be seen chugging beer after beer.

Bader, who serves as the Yankees primary center-fielder, got the night off initially on Tuesday. However, he did enter the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and struck out in his lone at-bat.

Still, that clearly didn't stop him from celebrating.

The Yankees did find themselves trailing in the early going of Tuesday's game after Blue Jays slugger George Springer connected on an early solo home run. Despite the fact that the Blue Jays walked Aaron Judge four times, the Yankees were still able to manufacture runs by playing small ball.

Four of the team's five runs came via RBI singles with second baseman Gleyber Torres registering three of the four RBI singles. Ironically enough, Judge scored on a pair of those RBI singles.

With the AL East wrapped up, now even more eyes will be on Judge as he attempts to tie Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61 long balls. Judge is currently sitting on 60 home runs and hasn't hot a home run in his last seven games.