Marlins announce deals with top international prospect Victor Victor Mesa and brother Victor Jr.
The brothers were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball
The Miami Marlins announced the signings of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. on Monday. Here's the team release:
The Marlins even posted a video of the two touring Marlins Park:
Victor Victor is expected to sign for more than $5 million, and Victor Jr. is expected to receive a bonus near $1 million, per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez:
The Marlins announced a press conference for Monday with chief executive officer Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill in attendance.
The 22-year-old outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top international prospect) and his 17-year-old brother, outfielder Victor Jr., were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball.
The Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles each had about $6.6 million of international bonus pool money, the most of any MLB teams. Miami owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter appear to have shifted their focus for the team on acquiring top international talent. The Marlins aggressively pursued the brothers as well as pitcher Sandy Gaston, but it is unclear if they will be able to sign all three.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox-Dodgers: What to know
Will the Dodgers or Red Sox prevail in the 2018 World Series?
-
What next for Brewers?
The Brewers fell a game short of the World Series, so now it's time to try and build on th...
-
2018 World Series predictions
What does the CBS Sports MLB staff think about the upcoming World Series? Well, it's unani...
-
How the 2018 NL champ Dodgers were built
The Dodgers have made some shrewd trades and done very well in the draft
-
How the 2018 AL champ Red Sox were built
The 2018 Red Sox are heavy on players who were acquired through the draft and in trades
-
Angels name Ausmus new manager
The Angels have identified the successor to Mike Scioscia