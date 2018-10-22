Marlins announce deals with top international prospect Victor Victor Mesa and brother Victor Jr.

The brothers were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball

The Miami Marlins announced the signings of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. on Monday. Here's the team release:

The Marlins even posted a video of the two touring Marlins Park:

Victor Victor is expected to sign for more than $5 million, and Victor Jr. is expected to receive a bonus near $1 million, per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez:

The Marlins announced a press conference for Monday with chief executive officer Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill in attendance.

The 22-year-old outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top international prospect) and his 17-year-old brother, outfielder Victor Jr., were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball.

The Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles each had about $6.6 million of international bonus pool money, the most of any MLB teams. Miami owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter appear to have shifted their focus for the team on acquiring top international talent. The Marlins aggressively pursued the brothers as well as pitcher Sandy Gaston, but it is unclear if they will be able to sign all three.

