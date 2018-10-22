Marlins announce deals with top international prospect Victor Victor Mesa and brother Victor Jr.

The Miami Marlins announced the signings of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. on Monday. Here's the team release:

The Marlins have made the signings of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. official. pic.twitter.com/1bvCNbEwiF — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 22, 2018

The Marlins even posted a video of the two touring Marlins Park:

The Marlins are adding to the familia. pic.twitter.com/xeWSxjjj6o — Miami Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 22, 2018

Victor Victor is expected to sign for more than $5 million, and Victor Jr. is expected to receive a bonus near $1 million, per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez:

Sources: @Marlins expected to announce the signing of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. in a press conference on Monday in Miami. Victor Victor is expected to sign for more than $5 million and Victor Jr. expected to sign for a bonus near $1 million. pic.twitter.com/C4msvEm6vI — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) October 20, 2018

The Marlins announced a press conference for Monday with chief executive officer Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill in attendance.

The @Marlins announce a news conference for Monday at Marlins Park. Derek Jeter and Michael Hill attending. No specifics, Speculation it is the Mesa brothers — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) October 20, 2018

The 22-year-old outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top international prospect) and his 17-year-old brother, outfielder Victor Jr., were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball.

The Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles each had about $6.6 million of international bonus pool money, the most of any MLB teams. Miami owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter appear to have shifted their focus for the team on acquiring top international talent. The Marlins aggressively pursued the brothers as well as pitcher Sandy Gaston, but it is unclear if they will be able to sign all three.