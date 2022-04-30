Ryan Ramsey, a junior left-handed pitcher for the Maryland Terrapins, threw the second perfect game in school history on Friday night against Northwestern. Ramsey's perfecto is just the 34th in NCAA history, and the first since former Duke pitcher Bryce Jarvis delivered one against Cornell in February 2020.

Ramsey required 118 pitches to strike out 10 batters. Here's a look at him generating the final out of the night as part of a 13-0 win: a ground out to third base:

"I definitely could sense it all around me … the fans, our guys, just kind of quiet." Ramsey told The Diamondback, Maryland's student newspaper, after the game. He also acknowledged that he first thought about it during the second inning because of how locked in he felt -- particularly with regards to his command over his offspeed pitches.

Here's the entire interview, as shared by The Diamondback's Twitter account:

Ramsey's perfect game is the first for a Terrapin pitcher since Dick Reitz's in 1959, according to the Baltimore Sun. Reitz threw his on April 10 against John Hopkins.

Ramsey, who was drafted by the now-Cleveland Guardians in the 36th round out of high school in 2019, entered the night having made 10 previous starts this season. In those appearances, he had compiled a 2.77 ERA and a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Ramsey will be eligible for the draft again this summer.

Of course, Ramsey wasn't the only pitcher partaking in an historic performance on Friday night. At the big-league level, the New York Mets had five pitchers (including starter Tylor Megill) combine for the first no-hitter of the new Major League Baseball season in a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.