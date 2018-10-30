Mets, new GM Brodie Van Wagenen address potential conflicts of interest with deGrom, others
The former agent used to represent several Mets stars
On Tuesday, the New York Mets officially introduced Brodie Van Wagenen as general manager in a press conference at Citi Field. The Mets are only the second MLB franchise to hire an agent as their general manager. The Arizona Diamondbacks employed Joe Garagiola Jr. as their first agent prior to the 1998 season and hired Dave Stewart following the 2014 season.
The former co-head of baseball at Creative Artists Agency represented several current Mets, including Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard, Todd Frazier and Tim Tebow. Van Wagenen made $25 million in commissions last year, according to Forbes. Van Wagenen told the media in attendance at his press conference that he will make the players the priority going forward.
Van Wagenen said he discussed this move with deGrom and his other clients before accepting the Mets' general manager job. He also said he has divested from CAA and future contract commissions.
Jeff Wilpon, the Mets' COO, said there are provisions in Van Wagenen's contract to deal with conflicts of interest. That could result in Van Wagenen recusing himself from certain negotiations, such as with Jacob deGrom. But Van Wagenen would help provide direction.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox receive WWE championship belt
The championship belt belongs to Boston after defeating Los Angeles in the 2018 World Seri...
-
Red Sox pick up Chris Sale's 2019 option
Sale recorded the final three outs as Boston clinched the 2018 World Series on Sunday
-
Cole Hamels open to extension with Cubs
The Cubs have until Thursday to decide whether to pick up his $20 million option for 2019
-
How to watch Red Sox parade
Boston is ready to party after another championship
-
Price played 'Fortnite' before Game 5
Price didn't let the pressure of the World Series spoil his video game routine
-
Babe Ruth-signed ball goes for $144K
The Bambino-autographed ball was likely used between 1916 and 1925