The St. Louis Cardinals (20-17) and the New York Mets (25-14) wrap up their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. New York hopes to pick up the victory and win its 10th series of the year thus far. On Wednesday night, the Mets defeated the Cardinals 11-4. Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA) starts for St. Louis. Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -160 money-line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +140 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Cardinals vs. Mets picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a profitable start to the 2022 season.

Here are several MLB odds and trends for Cardinals vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Cardinals money line: New York -160, St. Louis +140

Mets vs. Cardinals run line: New York -1.5 (+140)

Mets vs. Cardinals over-under: 7 runs

STL: Under is 4-1 in Cardinals' last five road games

NYM: Mets are 5-0 in their last five Thursday games

Why you should back the Mets

Second baseman Jeff McNeil has fantastic pitch recognition and awareness when he's at the dish. McNeil is an excellent contact hitter who can smack the ball all across the yard. The 2019 All-Star is first on the team in batting average (.315) and hits (41) with 18 runs batted in. McNeil has recorded two-plus hits in two of his last three games.

Designated hitter Pete Alonso has superb strength and home run power to all parts of the field. Alonso can consistently produce for New York in the middle of their lineup. He leads the team in homers (9) and RBI (33) with a batting average of .264. In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Why you should back the Cardinals

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is a big-time slugger with run-producing qualities. Goldschmidt has a good eye, while hitting for both power and average. The six-time All-Star also plays sound defense in the corner and is a reliable defender. Goldschmidt leads the team in batting average (.317) and on-base percentage (.391) along with five homers including 23 RBI. He's currently on an 11-game hitting streak.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is another consistent player for the Cardinals. Arenado makes solid contact thanks to his excellent hands. He's been a stout defender with an accurate throwing arm across the diamond. The nine-time Gold Glove Winner has a batting average of .306 with nine homers and 31 runs batted in. In his last matchup, Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run bomb.

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.5 combined runs.



