The Miami Marlins and New York Mets square off for the second straight day on Friday evening. New York won the first matchup on Opening Day, prevailing by a 5-3 margin. The Mets aim to replicate a 101-win season a year ago, with Miami aiming to improve after 2022 struggles. David Peterson is scheduled to take the ball for New York against Jesus Luzardo in the second game of a four-game set.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Mets vs. Marlins odds. Before making any Marlins vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Mets vs. Marlins and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Marlins vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Marlins money line: Mets -120, Marlins +100

Mets vs. Marlins over/under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Marlins run line: Mets -1.5 (+143)

NYN: The Mets were 50-26 against the NL East in 2022

MIA: The Marlins were 34-42 against the NL East in 2022

Mets vs. Marlins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets enjoyed a fantastic 2022 season, winning 101 games and reaching the postseason. New York also won 13 of 19 matchups against Miami, and the Mets won the season opener on Thursday. The Mets scored five runs on eight hits while holding the Marlins under control for nine innings, and New York has the clear offensive advantage on paper. New York led the National League with 1,422 hits last season, and the Mets also finished atop the NL in strikeout avoidance and batting average (.259).

The Mets scored 772 runs in 2022, third-most in the National League, and New York finished in the top four of the league in on-base percentage (.332) and OPS (.774). Five players generated at least 16 home runs in 2022, and the Mets enjoyed success against Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo, generating ten hits, five walks, and seven runs in less than ten innings of work.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami has home-field advantage on Friday, and the Marlins have excellent team speed. The Marlins led the National League with 122 stolen bases last season, and Miami acquired a top-flight hitter in Luis Arraez. He led the American League with a .316 batting average while earning an All-Star appearance in 2022, and Arraez recorded two hits in the opener on Thursday. Miami can also potentially benefit from the struggles of David Peterson, who posted a 5.13 ERA in the second half of 2022.

Opponents produced a .783 OPS against Peterson after the All-Star break, including an .861 OPS after September 1. Miami can also take advantage of New York's weakened bullpen in the absence of Edwin Diaz, who has a knee injury and will miss the season. On the pitching side, Miami has a strong option in Jesus Luzardo, who had a 3.32 ERA with 10.76 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022. Luzardo also excelled with a 3.03 ERA after the All-Star break in 2022.

How to make Marlins vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.1 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Marlins? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a roll, and find out.