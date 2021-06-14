In four short weeks MLB's best players and brightest stars will convene at Coors Field for the 2021 All-Star Game. There was no All-Star Game during the 60-game season a year ago, so this will be the first All-Star Game since 2019, when Shane Bieber took home MVP honors in Cleveland.

Phase 1 of the All-Star Game fan voting opened two weeks ago, and, on Monday, MLB announced the leading vote-getters at each position. Phase 1 of the voting will take place through June 24 and will determine the top three players at each position. Fans will then vote for the starter at each position from among the three finalists in phase 2.

Here are the leading vote-getters in the American League and their vote totals:

Guerrero leads all players in total votes, though it's a slim margin over a fellow Junior over in the National League. Buxton started a minor league rehab assignment last week and is expected to rejoin the Twins soon. Trout is still recovering from a calf injury, however, and it's unclear whether he'll return before the All-Star Game. If not, he would be replaced by the next leading vote-getter.

I'm not sure if it'll be possible given the demanding workload, but MLB should do everything in its power to get Ohtani in the Home Run Derby, and also have him hit and pitch in the All-Star Game. Fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers, but Ohtani is on the ballot at DH, and he has a healthy lead at the position.

Keep in mind this phase of the voting only determines the three finalists at each position, so voting totals within the top three are irrelevant. They'll be reset in the second round of voting. The real race is for a top three spot, and the closest races are at catcher (Christian Vázquez is 12,012 votes behind Maldonado) and DH (Yermín Mercedes is 10,844 votes behind Alvarez).

Now here are the leading vote-getters in the National League:

Acuña Jr. leads the National League in votes and has the second most votes overall behind Guerrero. Bryant has actually played far more outfield (40 games) than third base (16 games) this season, though he's played mostly third base in his career, and is most associated with that position. Tough break for Arenado, Turner, and the other National Leaguers at the hot corner.

Keep in mind this phase of the voting only determines the three finalists at each position, so voting totals within the top three are irrelevant. They'll be reset in the second round of voting. The real race is for a top three spot, and the closest races are at second base (Nico Hoerner is only 2,286 votes behind Lux) and in the outfield (Joc Pederson is only 2,292 votes behind Marte).

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 13. The Home Run Derby is Monday, July 12, and the Futures Game is Sunday, July 11. Here's the All-Star Game ballot.