MLB's Winter Meetings have come and gone and some major free agency moves have gone down in December. Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander signed deals this month. Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Yankees and Nimmo re-signed with the Mets. The other five players -- Correa (Giants), Turner (Phillies), Verlander (Mets), deGrom (Rangers), and Bogaerts (Padres) all found new teams.

It's been long-term deals for shortstops as Correa signed for 13 years, while Turner and Bogaerts both got 11-year deals. Verlander, Judg and deGrom netted some of the highest average annual values in the sport, at $43.33 million, $40 million and $37 million, respectively.

Chris Bassitt, Kodai Senga, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon, Ross Stripling, Christian Vázquez and Taijuan Walker are some of the other names who signed during December, but some notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.