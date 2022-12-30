Major League Baseball has seen a flurry of free agent signings in December, and the biggest shock of hot stove season came a few days before Christmas. Carlos Correa, who originally agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants, is now instead heading to the Mets. New York and Steve Cohen swooped in to land Correa after the Giants reportedly called off a press conference following Correa's physical. It was a stunning move by the Mets, who have also brought in Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga this winter and re-signed Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz.
The biggest name in MLB free agency is staying put. Aaron Judge reached a record $360 million agreement to remain with the Yankees during the MLB Winter Meetings. Other top free agents, however, have changed teams: Jacob deGrom is on the Rangers, Trea Turner headed to the Phillies, Dansby Swanson signed with the Cubs and Xander Bogaerts ended up with the Padres.
Michael Conforto, Carlos Rodón, Willson Contreras, Michael Brantley, Justin Turner, Chris Bassitt, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, J.D. Martinez and Jameson Taillon are some of the other names who signed during December, but some notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.
Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Aaron Judge (30)
|OF
|Signed nine-year deal
|2
Jacob deGrom (34)
|SP
|Signed five-year deal
|3
Carlos Correa (28)
|SS
|Agreed to 12-year deal
|4
Trea Turner (29)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|6
Justin Verlander (39)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
|CF
|Signed eight-year deal
|8
Carlos Rodon (30)
|SP
|Signed six-year deal
|9
Dansby Swanson (28)
|SS
|Signed seven-year deal
|10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|11
Willson Contreras (30)
|C
|Signed five-year deal
|12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|13
Chris Bassitt (33)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|14
Edwin Diaz (28)
|CP
|Signed five-year deal
|15
Michael Brantley (35)
|OF
|Signed one-year deal
|16
Jameson Taillon (31)
|SP
|Signed four-year deal
|17
Jose Abreu (35)
|1B
|Signed three-year deal
|18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
|OF
|Signed five-year deal
|19
Kenley Jansen (35)
|CP
|Signed two-year deal
|20
Andrew Heaney (31)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|21
Tyler Anderson (33)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|22
Zach Eflin (28)
|SP/RP
|Signed three-year deal
|23
|Kodai Senga (29)
|SP
|Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
|Signed five-year deal
|24
Jean Segura (32)
|2B
|Signed two-year deal
|25
Joc Pederson (30)
|OF
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Christian Vazquez (32)
|C
|Signed three-year deal
|27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
|CF
|Signed one-year deal
|28
Jurickson Profar (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|29
J.D. Martinez (35)
|DH
|Signed one-year deal
|30
Justin Turner (38)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|32
Michael Wacha (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|33
Ross Stripling (33)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|34
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Signed two-year deal
|35
Josh Bell (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|36
Trey Mancini (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|37
Jace Peterson (32)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Rafael Montero (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|39
Jose Quintana (33)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|40
Martin Perez (31)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|41
|Masataka Yoshida (29)
|OF
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed five-year deal
|42
Taijuan Walker (30)
|SP
|Signed four-year deal
|43
Robert Suarez (31)
|RP
|Signed five-year deal
|44
Nick Martinez (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|45
Evan Longoria (37)
|3B
|Signed one-year deal
|46
Wil Myers (32)
|OF
|Signed one-year deal
|47
David Peralta (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|48
Brandon Drury (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|49
Johnny Cueto (36)
|SP
|Unsigned
|50
Adam Frazier (31)
|2B
|Signed one-year deal