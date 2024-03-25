The 2024 MLB regular season begins on Thursday, March 28 and bettors are locking in their 2024 World Series bets across the country. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the latest 2024 World Series odds. The Braves (+450), Astros (+700) and Yankees (+900) are among the top 2024 World Series contenders as well. Meanwhile, the defending champion Texas Rangers are listed at +1400 to repeat.

The Dodgers and Braves are the only two teams with win totals over 100 games, while the Athletics have the lowest at 57.5. You can often find the most value betting MLB futures earlier in the season and having some expert baseball betting advice can go a long way towards turning a season-long profit. Before making any baseball picks or 2024 MLB futures bets, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini.

A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has revealed his top 2024 MLB futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. The Braves had the most explosive offense in the MLB last season. Atlanta scored 947 runs in 2023, the seventh-most in a season since 2000. Matt Olson led the MLB with 54 homers and 139 RBI.

In total, the Braves had four players finish with 167 or more hits last season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 217. Acuna became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 steals in a single season. However, Atlanta's pitching staff struggled last season with a 4.14 ERA, which ranked 15th in the majors. There's no denying the Braves have a talented roster, but at +450 odds before throwing a pitch this season, Cimini doesn't see the value in backing Atlanta. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.

How to place 2024 MLB futures bets

Cimini has revealed five win total picks and two World Series bets, including a longshot play that pays 20-1. You can see all of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures picks here.

Which 2024 MLB futures odds should you target, and which longshot play could lead to a massive payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 MLB futures bets, all from the expert who is up more than $3k all-time on his SportsLine MLB picks, and find out.

2024 MLB World Series odds

See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +900

Rangers +1400

Orioles +1400

Phillies +1500

Blue Jays +1800

Mariners +2000

Twins +2100

Rays +3000

Cardinals +3000

Cubs +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +4500

Giants +4500

Padres +5000

Reds +5500

Guardians +6000

Red Sox +6000

Tigers +7000

Brewers +9000

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 90.5

Orioles 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Rangers 88.5

Twins 87.5

Mariners 87.5

Blue Jays 86.5

Cardinals 84.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 83.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Giants 83.5

Padres 83.5

Mets 81.5

Reds 81.5

Tigers 80.5

Guardians 79.5

Red Sox 77.5

Marlins 77.5

Brewers 76.5

Pirates 75.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 61.5

Rockies 59.5

Athletics 57.5