The 2024 MLB regular season begins on Thursday, March 28 and bettors are locking in their 2024 World Series bets across the country. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the +320 favorite (risk $100 to win $320) in the latest 2024 World Series odds. The Braves (+450), Astros (+700) and Yankees (+900) are among the top 2024 World Series contenders as well. Meanwhile, the defending champion Texas Rangers are listed at +1400 to repeat.
The Dodgers and Braves are the only two teams with win totals over 100 games, while the Athletics have the lowest at 57.5. You can often find the most value betting MLB futures earlier in the season and having some expert baseball betting advice can go a long way towards turning a season-long profit. Before making any baseball picks or 2024 MLB futures bets, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini.
A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.
Top 2024 MLB futures bets
Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. The Braves had the most explosive offense in the MLB last season. Atlanta scored 947 runs in 2023, the seventh-most in a season since 2000. Matt Olson led the MLB with 54 homers and 139 RBI.
In total, the Braves had four players finish with 167 or more hits last season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 217. Acuna became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 steals in a single season. However, Atlanta's pitching staff struggled last season with a 4.14 ERA, which ranked 15th in the majors. There's no denying the Braves have a talented roster, but at +450 odds before throwing a pitch this season, Cimini doesn't see the value in backing Atlanta. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.
How to place 2024 MLB futures bets
2024 MLB World Series odds
Dodgers +320
Braves +450
Astros +700
Yankees +900
Rangers +1400
Orioles +1400
Phillies +1500
Blue Jays +1800
Mariners +2000
Twins +2100
Rays +3000
Cardinals +3000
Cubs +3500
Diamondbacks +4000
Mets +4500
Giants +4500
Padres +5000
Reds +5500
Guardians +6000
Red Sox +6000
Tigers +7000
Brewers +9000
Marlins +9000
Royals +15000
Angels +18000
Pirates +20000
Nationals +25000
White Sox +25000
Athletics +50000
Rockies +50000
2024 MLB win totals
Dodgers 103.5
Braves 101.5
Astros 93.5
Yankees 90.5
Orioles 89.5
Phillies 89.5
Rangers 88.5
Twins 87.5
Mariners 87.5
Blue Jays 86.5
Cardinals 84.5
Rays 84.5
Cubs 83.5
Diamondbacks 83.5
Giants 83.5
Padres 83.5
Mets 81.5
Reds 81.5
Tigers 80.5
Guardians 79.5
Red Sox 77.5
Marlins 77.5
Brewers 76.5
Pirates 75.5
Royals 73.5
Angels 72.5
Nationals 66.5
White Sox 61.5
Rockies 59.5
Athletics 57.5