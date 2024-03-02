MLB Opening Day 2024 is technically on March 28 but the MLB season will actually begin even earlier, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres playing a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. Those NL West rosters have undergone dramatic change this MLB offseason, with San Diego trading away Juan Soto to avoid a payroll crunch, while Los Angeles shelled out $1.2 billion on the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez. So how should you be playing those clubs when it comes to 2024 MLB futures?

The latest MLB futures odds list the Dodgers as +320 favorites to win the World Series, while their over/under for total wins is 103.5. Meanwhile, the Padres are +6000 longshots in the 2024 World Series odds and their MLB win total is currently 81.5. Before making any baseball picks or 2024 MLB futures bets, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini.

A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has revealed his top 2024 MLB futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Atlanta Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. Following their World Series win in 2021, the Braves won 101 games to win the NL East in 2022 and then led Major League Baseball with 104 wins in 2023. However, they were bounced in the NLDS by the Phillies in both seasons and postseason pitching depth is a concern.

They added seven-time all-star Chris Sale this offseason to help address those concerns but Sale last started more than 20 games in a season in 2019 and he last posted a season-long ERA under 3.00 in 2018. Meanwhile, the Dodgers threw caution to the luxury-tax wind this offseason to significantly upgrade a roster that has brought them 211 wins the last two seasons and the Braves still have the pesky Phillies to deal with in the NL East. Those are both big reasons why Cimini doesn't see value in Atlanta at this price. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.

How to place 2024 MLB futures bets

Cimini has revealed five win total picks and two World Series bets, including a longshot play that pays 20-1. You can see all of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures picks here.

Which 2024 MLB futures odds should you target, and which longshot play could lead to a massive payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 MLB futures bets, all from the expert who is up more than $3k all-time on his SportsLine MLB picks, and find out.

2024 MLB World Series odds

See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +800

Rangers +1400

Phillies +1500

Orioles +1500

Twins +2000

Blue Jays +2000

Mariners +2000

Cubs +2800

Rays +3300

Cardinals +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +5000

Red Sox +5000

Reds +5500

Padres +6000

Tigers +6000

Giants +6500

Guardians +7500

Brewers +8500

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 93.5

Rangers 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Orioles 89.5

Twins 87.5

Blue Jays 87.5

Mariners 86.5

Cardinals 85.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 84.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Mets 82.5

Red Sox 79.5

Reds 81.5

Padres 81.5

Tigers 81.5

Giants 81.5

Guardians 78.5

Brewers 77.5

Marlins 78.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Pirates 75.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 63.5

Athletics 57.5

Rockies 59.5