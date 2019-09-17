MLB general manager hot seat rankings: Are Pirates' Neal Huntington, Angels' Billy Eppler on the brink?

Last week, the Boston Red Sox fired president Dave Dombrowski. Dombrowski's dismissal came less than a year after he delivered the franchise's latest World Series title, and at a time when other, less deserving executives are receiving extensions. The whole scene left us wondering: what other GM types might be on the hot seat heading into the winter?

We are nothing if not messy, so we decided to put together a ranking of GMs in the order of their perceived job security. The names at the top of the page are considered "safe" while those near the bottom may want to read the fine print on their leases. As always, these exercises are more art than science.

Now, onto our meaningless rankings.

30. N/A, Boston Red Sox

You can't fire what's already been fired. (We suppose the Red Sox could fire the four-person group currently running their baseball operations department, but you get what we're saying.)

29. Brian Cashman, New York Yankees

Cashman is baseball's longest-tenured GM (since 1998) for a reason: he's fantastic at assembling rosters and dealing with the headache that comes with being New York's top decision maker. He's more likely to win the next two World Series than to get canned.

28. Andrew Friedman, Los Angeles Dodgers

The same is likely true for Friedman. The Dodgers are the heavy favorites to reach a fourth consecutive Championship Series. Should they get there and win, they'll then try to prove that the third World Series trip in a row is the charm.

27. Jeff Luhnow, Houston Astros

The Astros have a fair chance at winning their second World Series in three years. Luhnow is unconventional and controversial in how he operates, but he's signed through 2023 and isn't going anywhere.

26. Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Speaking of GMs who aren't going anywhere, Hazen just signed a multiyear extension of his own. The Diamondbacks are a few postseason appearances away from him being recognized as one of the best general managers in the game.

25. David Forst, Oakland Athletics

The trio of Billy Beane, Forst and Bob Melvin all received extensions last winter after reaching the playoffs. The A's could make the postseason again this fall, further validating those deals.

24. Mike Chernoff, Cleveland

We're putting Chernoff here to represent Cleveland's brain trust. They do as much with as little as anyone, and it's a shame that ownership forced their hands this season.

23. David Stearns, Milwaukee Brewers

There's a higher likelihood of Stearns receiving a multiyear extension this winter than him being fired. His front office has proven to be opportunistic and cunning, and it's probably only a matter of time before other teams begin to pluck from their ranks.

22. Erik Neander, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays essentially operate in a vacuum, free of backlash or expectations. Neander has made some questionable deals during his time in charge (he essentially gave away Corey Dickerson, Jake Odorizzi, and Alex Colome), but the Chris Archer and Tommy Pham trades are big-time winners and the Rays are on the verge of breaking the sixth-longest postseason drought in the sport.

21. Jon Daniels, Texas Rangers

Daniels, one of the longest tenured GMs in baseball, has done well to remake aspects of the Rangers' front office and developmental staff over the last year. Texas is opening a new ballpark next spring and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Daniels land a big-time name or two this winter.

20. Alex Anthopoulos, Atlanta Braves

Anthopoulos may be evidence that fortune favors the bold. He was run out of Toronto for dealing prospects, and has since landed in Atlanta, where he has one of the best young cores in baseball. The Braves are about to win their second division title in a row. It won't be their last.

19. Jed Hoyer, Chicago Cubs

We don't think Hoyer is going anywhere, despite a disappointing season on the whole for the Cubs. Theo Epstein has talked in the past about how he likes to change challenges every 10 years, however, and he's about two years away from hitting the 10-year mark in Chicago.

18. Thad Levine, Minnesota Twins

For those who have trouble keeping it straight: Levine is the Twins' GM and Derek Falvey is their chief baseball officer. That's likely to remain the case for years to come.

17. Mike Girsch, St. Louis Cardinals

Girsch is arguably one of the least popular GMs in the sport -- in terms of name-brand value, anyway. The Cardinals winning the NL Central would help to change that.

16. Farhan Zaidi, San Francisco Giants

Formerly a top-ranking executive in both Oakland and Los Angeles, Zaidi's roster-churning ways have left the Giants in a better place than anticipated. He's likely to get a wide berth in building a sustainable winner in San Francisco.

15. Mike Elias, Baltimore Orioles

Honestly, we could've ranked Elias 30th and had a point. He inherited a horrendous situation and is years away from being judged based on results.

14. Al Avila, Detroit Tigers

We question the Tigers' decision to extend Avila when they did, but it's hard to see him getting fired just months after signing a multiyear deal.

13. Dayton Moore, Kansas City Royals

Once the Royals' sale goes through, Moore will reportedly receive a potentially questionable long-term extension of his own. We're putting him below Avila until pen meets paper.

12. Mike Rizzo, Washington Nationals

Rizzo's track record suggests he should have more job security. Washington's lack of postseason success and the Lerner family's reluctance to hand out high-paying, long-term deals to non-player personnel always makes them changing course possible. Rizzo is under contract for another season, so we should be learning more about his fate over the coming months.

11. Matt Klentak, Philadelphia Phillies

Missing the playoffs after signing Bryce Harper and trading for J.T. Realmuto (among other moves) wouldn't be a great look for Klentak. Fortunately for him, he signed an extension in March that runs through the 2022 season and that should grant him another season at least.

10. Brodie Van Wagenen, New York Mets

Van Wagenen's first season has had its ups and downs, but we think he's safe.

9. Jerry Dipoto, Seattle Mariners

One of the easiest ways to gain unmerited job security is to pursue a long-term rebuild. Dipoto has followed that playbook over the last year. (To his credit, the Mariners do have a much-improved farm system.)

8. Rick Hahn, Chicago White Sox

Hahn used a similar formula to perfection in Chicago. The White Sox are nearing the portion in their rebuild where it's time to start yielding results -- or, a cynic might offer, start another rebuild.

7. Ross Atkins, Toronto Blue Jays

The same is (mostly) true of Atkins in Toronto. We don't think he's in the danger zone, but he's closer to it than he was this time a year ago.

We're putting Preller here because at some point the Padres have to legitimately compete for a postseason spot. They have the prospects, they've made some big-time signings. Now, it's time to apply the finishing touches or risk being removed.

5. Jeff Bridich, Colorado Rockies

The Rockies made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, which would seem to suggest Bridich should be safe. But take this year's disappointment and combine it with his horrendous track record on bigger deals and it's at least worth monitoring his situation moving forward.

4. Nick Krall, Cincinnati Reds

The Reds front office tried to win this year. They should be rewarded for their effort -- not their failure -- by getting another crack at it this winter. If they fail again, then perhaps Krall and president Dick Williams will find themselves out of jobs.

3. Mike Hill, Miami Marlins

Should Hill be on the hot seat? Yeah. Will he be dismissed? That's harder to say. Reportedly he's being paid around $2 million per year. If Don Mattingly proves anything, it's that the Bruce Sherman era Marlins are perfectly content to wait out expensive contracts if need be.

2. Billy Eppler, Los Angeles Angels

We think Eppler is pretty good on the margins. Alas, that only matters if you're building winners, and so far he's been unable to do so despite inheriting a roster with the best player in the game. Another failure to reach October and Eppler will likely be out of a gig.

1. Neal Huntington, Pittsburgh Pirates

In addition to the Pirates being a mess this season, both the Chris Archer and Gerrit Cole trades have worked out so poorly that they alone are nearly reason enough to contemplate moving on. Huntington will presumably get another season to right the ship, but has his stock dropped.