MLB hot stove: Indians and Dodgers are reportedly discussing several trade scenarios

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians had their postseason runs cut short last season, with the Dodgers losing in their second straight World Series and the Indians falling to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. And now the two teams are reportedly engaged in "lots of different [trade] discussions," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Indians, #Dodgers engaged in “lots of different discussions,” sources tell The Athletic. LA likes CLE SPs and C Yan Gomes also would fit. CLE needs OFers; LAD has Pederson, Puig, Verdugo, plus young catching. Both clubs also talking to others. LAD in mix for #Marlins’ Realmuto. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 21, 2018

Earlier this month, the Indians said that they were going to "listen" to offers this offseason for starting pitchers such as Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco. So you have to wonder whether Cleveland will act on an offer from the Dodgers. As Rosenthal mentions, Cleveland is looking for some outfielders and L.A. has Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig and Alex Verdugo. Any one of them would be a quality starter for the Indians.

Plus, the Dodgers have also been discussing trade scenarios involving catcher Yan Gomes. The Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal rejected their one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer, and with Grandal heading to free agency, there's a good chance he might not re-sign with Los Angeles. Gomes is under contract through the 2021, and his options after 2019 include a $1 million buyout or club options worth $9 million for 2020 and $11 million for 2021. The 31-year-old is coming off a sixth season with the Indians and was an All-Star in 2018. Rosenthal also reports that the Dodgers are in the mix for the Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto.

If any sort of trade were to happen between the Dodgers and Indians this offseason, it would most likely have an impact on both of the teams' 2019 playoff pictures.